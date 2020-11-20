Office Furniture Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Office furniture provides comfort and convenience during working hours and are used in commercial and industrial sectors as a part of a company’s work environment.

Global Office Furniture Market – Competition Landscape

Steelcase Inc.

Steelcase Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S. As of 2018, the company has around 120,000 employees with 800 dealers across the globe. Steelcase Inc. operates in the market with different brand names including Steelcase Health, Steelcase, Turnstone, Steelcase Education Designtex, Coalesse, AMQ, PolyVision, Orangebox, and Smith System. Raw materials used by Steelcase Inc. include laminate, melamine, wood, leather, metal, steel, plastic, and fabric. The product segment of this company includes seating, desk & chair, storage, technology, and others. Under the office chair segment, the company sells SILQ, Steelcase Series 1, West Elm Work Sterling Chair, Cobi, Gesture, Leap, and other products.

OKAMURA CORPORATION

Incorporated in 1945, OKAMURA CORPORATION is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates its business at the global level with 11 sales units. It also signed partnerships with different companies to increase sales. Some of the alliances are König + Neurath AG Furniture Systems, Pro-Cord s.p.a., Wiesner-Hager Möbel GmbH, DORMA Huppe Raumtrennsysteme GmbH + Co. KG, and TGW SYSTEMS INC. Some of the company’s popular office furniture under the seating segment are task chair, multi-purpose and conference chair, lounge chairs, and stools.

Major companies operating in the global office furniture market are Steelcase Inc., OKAMURA CORPORATION, Haworth Inc., Knoll, Inc., BERCO DESIGNS, HNI Corporation, KOKUYO Co., Ltd., Herman Miller, Inc., Kimball International, and Meridian Office Group.

Global Office Furniture Market – Driver

Growing Investment in Office interior Products to Increase Employee Efficiency

Key corporate houses and enterprises are investing huge amounts in interiors and furnishing their office spaces to provide a productive and comfortable work environment to their employees. Many office furniture manufacturers and designers offer chairs with better comfort to minimize stress.

Furthermore, increasing penetration of smart furniture is also boosting market growth. For instance, advanced office desks are available in the market with installed sensors, where the employee can manually measure their preference with respect to their comfort level. These sensor attached chairs also guide the employee about the right posture during work hours. Growing adoption of convenient and comfortable office furniture is expected to further drive the market growth.

Global Office Furniture Market – Segmentation

The global office furniture market can be segmented on the basis of:

Material

Product

Distribution Channel

Region

Global Office Furniture Market, by Material

In terms of material, the global office furniture market can be divided into:

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others

Global Office Furniture Market, by Product

In terms of product, the global office furniture market can be divided into:

Seating

Modular Furniture

Desks & Tables

Others

Global Office Furniture Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the global office furniture market can be segmented into:

Offline

Online

The report on the global office furniture market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on segments of the office furniture market across regions.

