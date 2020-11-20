Equestrian Helmets Market 2020 Forecast Revised in a New TMR Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2025

An equestrian helmet is a type of protective head covering accessory worn during horse riding. An equestrian helmet is specifically designed to protect the rider’s head in the event of falling from the horse, particularly from hitting a hard object while falling or being fortuitously hit in the head by a horse’s hoof. Licensed helmets are essential headgear for numerous competitive riding events, mostly where the rider and horse must jump or work at high speed.

The rising popularity and awareness about house-riding events or equestrian events among consumers is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the equestrian helmet market in the forthcoming years. Consumers consider equestrian as a leisure activity owing to the status symbol connected with the game, in turn, propelling them to purchase helmets according to the requirement.

Request for a Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79175

In terms of geography, the global equestrian helmets market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the equestrian helmets market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the equestrian helmets market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America equestrian helmets market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Key players are projected to witness rising demand for equestrian helmets in the near future due to the increasing popularity of horse riding. Manufacturers are launching new, quality models and customized products. Furthermore, vendors are concentrating on improving distribution channels, especially the online channel, to increase efficiency in the market. Equestrian helmets are an active product, and their improvement is supported by factors such as technology and innovation.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79175

A few of the key players operating in the global equestrian helmets market are:

CASCO International GmbH

GPA

HORKA

IRH Helmets

KASK S.p.a.

LAS

Phoenix Performance Products Inc. (Tipperary)

Troxel Helmets

Uvex Helmet

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com