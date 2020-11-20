Last-mile Delivery Market Report to observe Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID19), Industry Dynamics and Future Growth, 2018 -2026

The delivering process of a consignment, object, or goods into box or envelope from the transportation hub to a final delivering destination is called last-mile delivery. Increase in penetration of internet and expansion of the e-commerce industry has propelled the demand of the last-mile delivery market. The global last-mile delivery market is expected to expand during the forecast period, as the penetration of the internet and preferences of customers for shopping are changing. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive consumer spending on online shopping, which is expected to be ultimately delivered to the customer via a parcel. However, this is projected to require a transportation hub that houses the parcel and delivery person for delivering it to the end-customer. Expansion of transportation and automotive industries has propelled the last-mile delivery market, as it has made last-mile delivery easy, safe, and convenient. Moreover, rise in globalization is also anticipate to boost the last-mile delivery market. Adoption of new technologies, logistic methods, and innovative vehicles is likely to drive the last-mile delivery market. Consistent demand for local delivery, groceries, food commodities, agricultural goods, and small delivery is expected to offer significant opportunities to key players in the last-mile delivery market.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=52458

Transportation of goods and services to a small region or territory is a major driver of the last-mile delivery market. Increase in demand for parcel in e-commerce, mails (postal), online food, etc., is driving the last-mile delivery market. Major restraints of the last-mile delivery market include transportation strikes and prices of fuel.

The global last-mile delivery market can be segmented based on customer, end-user, vehicle type, service, and region. Based on customer, the last-mile delivery can be segregated into B2C and B2B. The B2C segment holds a major share of the market. Based on end-user, the last-mile delivery market can be bifurcated into retail, groceries, food, mails, and packages. In last-mile delivery, road transportation is widely preferred for the transportation of packages from transportation hub to the end-user destination, as this way of transportation is safe, secure, and efficient. Based on vehicle type, the last-mile delivery market can be differentiated into motorcycles, drone, LCV and HCV. LCV and HCV is further sub-segmented into pick-ups, vans, and trucks & Lorries. Motorbikes are preferred for the last-mile delivery of small packages, as they are easy and convenient to use and are cost-effective. In terms of region, the global last-mile delivery market can be segmented into Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to be a major market for last-mile delivery, as this region is home to major industries and automobile manufacturers. China and India contribute to the increase in demand for last-mile delivery, as these countries have high export and import of goods, which drives the last-mile delivery market in the region. Furthermore, increase in digital buyers (buyers which purchase goods via internet) has increased the demand of the last-mile delivery market in these countries as the increase of couriers and parcel will be increased.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52458

Key players operating in the global last-mile delivery market include Deppon Logistics Co. Ltd, STO Express Co.Ltd, Cainiao Logistics, China Post Express Logistics Co. Ltd/Express Mail Service (EMS), United Parcel Service of America, Inc., DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, Schneider National Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., Ekart Logistics and Amazon.com, Inc.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=52458

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-telematics-in-auto-insurance-key-pivot-for-revenue-gains-in-usage-based-insurance-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-200-bn-in-2030-301146452.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com