Single-Use Ampoules Market| Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis with Key Business Opportunities, Key Strategies and Insight Drivers 2017 -2025

Single-Use Ampoules Market Overview

The prime purpose of packaging is to protect the primary product from getting affected by the external environment. For pharmaceutical and premium cosmetics, the packaging needs to be highly effective to protect the primary product from contamination. Unit-dose or single-use packaging is highly preferred packaging format for such applications. Single-use ampoules are thus getting widely popular globally due to the high protection provided by the ampoules from spillage. The combined benefits offered by the ampoules and unit-dose packaging format are leading to wide applications of the single-use ampoules, resulting in large opportunities in the global market.

Single-Use Ampoules Market Dynamics

Major driving force for the single-use ampoules market is the well-established and further growing global market of ampoules, and unit-dose packaging ensures the protection from cross contamination of the primary product. FDA has recalled several medications due to contamination found in the product in the span of last few years. This led to rise in consumption of unit-dose packaging formats that prevents the primary product from contamination. Moreover, the single-use ampoules are results in the extended shelf life of the primary product. Various additional features such as tamper resistant and sterilization have driven the market for single-use ampoules globally. Traditionally, the flame seal is applied on the single-use ampoules, while radial sealing is getting wide acceptance among manufacturers and end-users. On the other hand, the major drawback of single-use ampoules is that in each of the packaging, some extra amount of medication is stored that required in general cases. This leads to wastage of medication in large amount. Moreover, the amount of packaging required for each dose collectively costs higher than the multi-dose packaging format or bulk medication packaging. This leads to higher cost of the end product and restrains the market for single-use ampoules.

Single-Use Ampoules Market Segmentation

The single-use ampoules market can be segmented by the material as

Plastic High-Intensity Polystyrene (HIPS) Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Others

Glass

The single-use ampoules market can be segmented by end-user industry as

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

The single-use ampoules market can be segmented by capacity of ampoule as

Up to 2ml

2ml to 5ml

5ml to 10ml

10ml to 20ml

Above 20ml

The single-use ampoules market can be segmented by geographical regions as

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Single-Use Ampoules Market Regional Outlook

North America accounts for around half of the global pharmaceuticals market, while still expected to expand due to high demand in the region. High consumer preference of unit-dose packaging format indicates a large and well-established market of single-use ampoules. Western Europe is the leading exporter of pharmaceuticals in the world leading to a large market opportunity for single-use ampoules. Latin America is one of the prominent regions of the cosmetics industry, along with gradually developing pharmaceutical industry leading to a growing market for single-use ampoules. Japan accounts for around 1/5th of the global pharmaceutical industry with the considerably high preference of unit-dose packaging among consumers, indicating a well-established market for single-use ampoules. APEJ pharmaceutical industry is significantly large and rapidly expanding, indicating a huge opportunity for single-use ampoules market. Eastern Europe, specifically Poland is attracting the manufacturing sector due to the availability of highly economic, as well as well-educated labor. This led to the growth of pharmaceutical industry in the region, propelling the demand for single-use ampoules in Eastern Europe.

Single-Use Ampoules Market Key Players

Some of the key players of single-use ampoule manufacturers are

Accu-Glass LLC

James Alexander Corporation

CRIS-MAT S.L.

