Impact of the COVID-19 outbreak On Train Contactor Market

Train Contactor: Introduction

Train contactor is an electronic device used in railroad vehicles for various types of rolling stock applications such as braking, air conditioning, ventilator, lighting, heating, and door control. Train contactors are used to increase the security of the electronic assembly in any rolling stock vehicle or for the railways.

Train contactors are mostly of two types: AC train contactors and DC train contactors. Both types of contractors can be installed in any environment including driver or passenger cabins, urban or main line trains, underground trains, or trams circulating frequently in tunnels or underground passages.

Train contactors provide numerous benefits to the whole power system of the railway such as reduced train energy consumption, which in turn enables accurate and proper power management for rolling stock vehicles.

The global train contactor market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for train contactors from different applications of the railway industry.

Global Train Contactor Market: Key Drivers and Restraints