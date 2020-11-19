Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2027

Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market: Overview

A computerized control system for the supervision of a plant or a process is called distributed control system or DCS. Usually a distributed control system comes with many loops and in this system, autonomous controllers are distributed all over the system. However, a central operator supervisory control does not exist in the system.

The global distributed control systems (DCS) market is anticipated to witness stellar rise due to exponential growth of the power industry. In addition, increased capacity of power generation across the globe is together with expansion of the existing industrial infrastructure is developing parts of the world is expected to boost the market. In an effort to reduce carbon footprint on the environment, increased efforts are being made to generate power from renewable sources and nuclear energy sources. This is likely to boost expansion of the global distributed control systems (DCS) market in years to come.

Based on three different parameters, the global distributed control systems (DCS) market has been segmented. These parameters are industry, component, application, and region.

Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market: Notable Developments

One of the recent market developments related to the global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) market is as mentioned below:

In Aug 2019, The U.S.-based pioneer in automation control, Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS), announced the entry of the latest version of Experion® LX, which is a various small and mid-sized companies. Innovations such as this is expected are expected to led to the development of the global distributed control systems (DCS) market.

Some of the key market players in the global distributed control systems (DCS) market comprise the below-mentioned:

Honeywell International Inc.

Larsen and Toubro Limited

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market: Key Trends

The below-mentioned restraints, opportunities, and drivers that mark the global distributed control systems (DCS) market during the assessment period, from 2019 to 2027.

Rising Demand of Energy from across the Globe is expected to Bolster its Demand

The global distributed control systems (DCS) market is estimated to be fuelled by the rising demand for energy from all over the globe. In addition to that, rapid industrialization worldwide has resulted in the development of latest and improved technologies, which have proven their worth in effectively meeting the high demands of power. Major industries and large plants make use of distributed control systems to enhance reliability of their control system. It also betters efficiency and quality of the process, which is why the global distributed control systems (DCS) market is likely to witness stellar growth over the tenure of assessment. distributed control systems finds extensive use in water management systems, automobile industries, oil & gas industries, nuclear power plants, and food processing units.

Furthermore, there has been a rise in demand for sales of energy related products along with its retrofits, which is likely to offer copious growth opportunities for the global distributed control systems (DCS) market in years to come. Internet-based systems offer remote polishing of operational functionalities and easy integration, which is likely to boost the market.

Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market: Geographical Analysis

Considering the segmentation based on regions, the distributed control systems (DCS) market is split into the key regions of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

The global distributed control systems (DCS) market is likely to witness considerable growth in the Asia Pacific over the period of assessment. The region is likely to grow due to rapid industrialization, which is expected to generate increased demand for power.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.