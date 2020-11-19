Marine Fasteners Market 2020 Emerging Factors, Segments, Sales, Profits and Future Outlook till 2023

The marine fasteners market may display good growth statistics across the forecast period of 2019-2028 owing to the rise in the construction of new ships and marine vessels. The properties of marine fasteners such as compressive force and high tensile strength bring enormous growth opportunities for the marine fasteners market. Despite the advent of various modern techniques like soldering, welding, and use of adhesives, mechanical fastening remains the top preference for design engineers primarily due to the tight and secure bond they offer. Therefore, this aspect may invite good growth opportunities for the marine fasteners market.

This upcoming report on the marine fasteners market provides an in-depth analysis of the current market situation. The report covers components like competitive landscape, key players, regional analysis, and ongoing trends. The report also offers thorough research on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the market. The segmental study enables an individual to thoroughly understand the different aspects of the marine fasteners market systematically.

The use of lightweight and durable marine fasteners may gain considerable momentum during the forecast period. Ergonomics form an important component in the construction of any ship or vessel. To improve the ergonomics of a ship, the use of lightweight marine fasteners made from plastic is on the rise. Also, the number of factors influencing the weather dynamics can lead to corrosion of metal marine fasteners. Saltwater is also highly corrosive. To overcome this obstacle, plastic marine fasteners are gathering good attention across the ship building landscape.

Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships form the foundation for increasing the growth rate of the marine fasteners market. Key players involved in the marine fasteners market are Seastar Solutions, HandiMan Marine, Sea-Dog Corporation, Attwood Marine Products, Fasco Fasteners, Perfect Fit-McDonald Inc., and others.

The growing preference for fine-threaded marine fasteners over coarse-threaded marine fasteners may also gain traction as fine-threaded marine fasteners are easily tapped into harder materials and enable finer adjustments.

Geographically, the marine fasteners market can be segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Asia Pacific may emerge as the largest growth generator for the marine fasteners market across the forecast period. A plethora of factors are responsible for making Asia Pacific a winner over other regions. A major factor is the presence of significant shipbuilding destinations such as China, Japan, and South Korea in the region.

