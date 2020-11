Wine Barrel Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Wine barrel is used for storing burgundy or brandy. Wine barrel allow very limited amount of oxygen into the wine and also imparts the character of the wood into the wine. Wine barrels are predominantly used for aging of wine. Post fermentation, the wine gets stored in the wine barrel for sedimentation of bulky solid particles and makes them smooth enough. During the aging process, several flavors are added to the wine since it goes through several chemical changes. Wine barrels have a life of hundred years and the aging of wine in the barrels receives 50% of the barrel in the first use and this gradually decreases with further utilization.

Rising demand for wine is one of the key factors driving the demand for wine barrels at the global level. Oak wine barrels are appropriate for aging the wine as it makes the wine rich in quality and taste. Therefore, the market of wine barrel is growing significantly. Controlled oxidation during the aging process in wine barrels results in decreased astringency, stability and improved color of the wine, which does not happen in case of other barrel made from plastic and metals, which is another major reason for the heightened demand for wine barrels across the globe.

Request for a sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26360

Alternatives to oak barrels such as blocks, oak powders and chips in normal metal vats of wine in order to provide the essence of oak flavors and aromas is greatly hindering the growth of the wine barrel market at present. Further, the price of oak barrels is increasing over time due to the widening difference between demand and supply, which is another major factor hindering the growth of the wine barrel market.

Stainless steel barrels are expected to serve as a suitable replacement for oak barrels for storage of wine due to low maintenance cost and longer durability compared to oak wood barrels. Further, wine being naturally acidic can often oxidize wooden barrels, which will not happen in the case of stainless steel barrels. Thus this factor is expected to pose as a suitable opportunity for the growth of the wine barrel market in the future.

For the purpose of providing extensive analysis of the wine barrel market, the global wine barrel market has been segmented into wine barrel type and types of wine. Based on type, the global wine barrel market has been classified into French oak wood, American oak wood, and Eastern oak wood. French oak wood contains the highest amount of tannin. French oak wood barrels are considered as good quality barrels which produce the best quality wine. Oak wood improves the flavor of wine by releasing flavors such as vanilla, spice and butter. Further, American oak barrels are available in various sizes and can hold up several types of wine. The inside of the wine barrel if often toasted in variable degrees in order to add more flavor, aroma and color to the wine. The color, aroma and flavor of the wine will depend on the magnitude of the toast.

Based on type of wine, the wine barrel market is segmented into red wine and white wine. Further, based on toast level, the wine barrel market is segmented into light toast, medium toast, heavy toasted and untoasted.

Ask for brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26360

North America wine barrel market is accounted for the dominant position in 2016 and is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. Rapidly growing patent market for wine is the key factor driving the demand for this wine barrel market in the region. Europe wine barrel market followed closely after North America wine barrel market in terms of market share due to rapidly increasing demand for wine in the region. Asia Pacific wine barrel market and Latin America wine barrel market held a significant position in the market in 2016. In addition, the wine barrel market of Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a promising demand during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Owing to the presence of several wine barrel manufacturers, the global wine barrel market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players operating in the field of wine barrel market include OENEO, Francois Freres, THE BARREL MILL, StaVin Inc., G & P, Barry Barrels, Canton, Garbelotto S.p.A. and various others. Some of the key strategies adopted by these leading players include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, geographical expansions and product innovations among others.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com