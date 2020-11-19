Port and Harbor Operation Service Market 2020 Emerging Factors, Segments, Sales, Profits and Future Outlook till 2023

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Port and Harbor Operation Service Market

Maritime industry registered the highest growth in five years due to global economic growth. The dry bulk cargo & containerized cargo are increasing steadily and are driving the demand of container handling services and port and harbor operation service market

The expansion of the maritime industry in China and ASEAN region is expected to further propel the port and harbor service operation market

Rising competition among freight operating companies as well as port traffic volumes has necessitated the adoption of a service operator to effectively manage and strategize port and harbor operations

As the traffic volume rises, it has become increasingly important to monitor, track, and plan the supply chain and working at ports

Rise in intra-Asia trade from China to other Asia Pacific countries is estimated to further boost the port and harbor operation service market

Belt and Road Initiative of China is set to boost the expansion and development of new sea ports, thereby expanding the port and harbor operation service market

Changes in trade policy and trade disputes among countries, such as China and U.S., would restraint the sea trade volume and hamper the port and harbor operation service market

Key Manufacturers Operating in Market

DP World Limited

Hutchinson Whampoa Limited

Crowley Maritime Corporation

GMCG

Hamburger Hafen

A.P.

Ningbao Port Company Limited

Shanghai International Port Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Port Company

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market for Port and Harbor Operation Service

In terms of region, the global port and harbor operation service market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific recorded the maximum import and export activities during 2018 with highest contribution from China. Exports from China and ASEAN countries are on the rise with their growing export values in Europe and North America.

