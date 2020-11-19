Port and Harbor Operation Service Market 2020 Emerging Factors, Segments, Sales, Profits and Future Outlook till 2023

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Port and Harbor Operation Service Market
- Maritime industry registered the highest growth in five years due to global economic growth. The dry bulk cargo & containerized cargo are increasing steadily and are driving the demand of container handling services and port and harbor operation service market
- The expansion of the maritime industry in China and ASEAN region is expected to further propel the port and harbor service operation market
- Rising competition among freight operating companies as well as port traffic volumes has necessitated the adoption of a service operator to effectively manage and strategize port and harbor operations
- As the traffic volume rises, it has become increasingly important to monitor, track, and plan the supply chain and working at ports
- Rise in intra-Asia trade from China to other Asia Pacific countries is estimated to further boost the port and harbor operation service market
- Belt and Road Initiative of China is set to boost the expansion and development of new sea ports, thereby expanding the port and harbor operation service market
- Changes in trade policy and trade disputes among countries, such as China and U.S., would restraint the sea trade volume and hamper the port and harbor operation service market
Key Manufacturers Operating in Market
- DP World Limited
- Hutchinson Whampoa Limited
- Crowley Maritime Corporation
- GMCG
- Hamburger Hafen
- A.P.
- Ningbao Port Company Limited
- Shanghai International Port Co. Ltd.
- Tianjin Port Company
Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market for Port and Harbor Operation Service
- In terms of region, the global port and harbor operation service market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific recorded the maximum import and export activities during 2018 with highest contribution from China. Exports from China and ASEAN countries are on the rise with their growing export values in Europe and North America.
