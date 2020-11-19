Smart Pillow Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2019 -2027

Smart Pillow Market: Introduction

Smart pillows refer to pillows with some additional features such as shape adjustment and snoring control. People with sleeping disorders, heart disorders, diabetics etc. prefer these pillows. Technological development and product innovation is increasing the efficiency of smart pillows, which is expected to boost their demand in the coming years.

refer to pillows with some additional features such as shape adjustment and snoring control. People with sleeping disorders, heart disorders, diabetics etc. prefer these pillows. Technological development and product innovation is increasing the efficiency of smart pillows, which is expected to boost their demand in the coming years. Growing geriatric population and various sleep disorders are propelling the demand for smart pillows across the globe. Design of smart pillows is convenient and comfortable for older people and patients, which is also impacting their demand.

Key Drivers of the Global Smart Pillow Market

Significant increase in sleep related problems and population of elderly people are propelling the demand for smart pillows. Additionally, increasing product efficiency due to advancement in these pillows such as new features (guided meditation and sleep mode) is boosting the overall market growth. Growing demand from hospitals and hotels (the commercial sector) is also expected to encourage the smart pillow market across the globe.

Sleep related problems such as snoring is mostly associated with other health issues such as diabetes and obesity. Growing number of people with these issues is expected to be a major driving factor for the smart pillow market in the near future. Manufacturers involved in the production of smart pillows are also focusing on product innovation by increasing investment in R&D for product feature development and improvement in product efficiency. This is also anticipated to drive the market in the future.

Smart Pillow Market Anticipated to Create Attractive Opportunities in Future

Sleep deprivation may lead to depression, hormonal imbalance, weakened immunity, memory loss, obesity, irregular blood pressure, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses. Smart pillows have proven to be the best solution to prevent sleep related disorders. Increasing awareness regarding sleep disorders and growing preference for smart pillows is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for smart pillow manufacturers in future.

Smart pillows have several features such as different sleep modes, meditation guidance, and cooling technology which is also beneficial for travelers. This factor is expected to open up untapped markets for product vendors in the coming years.

High Cost of the Product Expected to Obstruct the Overall Smart Pillow Market

Currently, high production cost is the major hindrance faced by smart pillow manufacturers. Product cost and maintenance cost is high compared to regular pillows which is expected to affect the global smart pillow market during the forecast period. The high cost of the smart pillows makes it unaffordable for middle class consumers. This is anticipated to hinder the growth of the smart pillow market during the forecast period.

North America and Europe anticipated to dominate the global smart pillow market

North America, followed by Europe, dominates the smart pillow market. These regions are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period. Large number of people suffering from sleeping disorders is a major driving factor of regional market growth. Consumers prefer good quality, expensive pillows for comfortable and adequate sleep.

The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to show significant growth rate in the coming years due to increasing disposable income and increasing preference for modern health care facilities. Growing awareness about sleep related problems across developing countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is the major driving factor of the smart pillow market in these regions.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global smart pillow market is highly concentrated with major manufacturers accounting for around 20%–25% market share of the overall market. A few of the major players operating in the global smart pillow market include:

Sunrise Smart Pillow

ZEEQ

10minds

ADVANSA

Advanced Sleep Technologies, LLC

Moona

Gio Clavis

Pressure Profile Systems Inc.

Smart Nora

SleepSmart Pillow

Global Smart Pillow Market: Research Scope

Global Smart Pillow Market, by Product Type

Anti-snoring

Multifunctional

Global Smart Pillow Market, by Application

Households

Commercial

Global Smart Pillow Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Global Smart Pillow Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



