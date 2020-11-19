Automotive Smart Gear Actuator Market Report to observe Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID19), Industry Dynamics and Future Growth, 2019 -2027

Automotive Smart Gear Actuator Market: Introduction

Increasing demand for transmission systems and their components that enable to enhance the fuel economy of the vehicle is anticipated to drive the global market for smart gear actuators. Automated manual transmission (AMT) systems incorporate smart gear actuators. These actuators enable the vehicle driver to shift the vehicle mode from automatic to manual and vice versa.

A smart gear actuator has a wide range of applications including actuator for an electric motor for electric vehicle (EV) to start and stop the EV. The smart gear actuator can be easily customized to meet diverse customer requirements.

Key drivers of global automotive smart gear actuator market

Stringent regulations are mandating vehicle makers to embed their vehicles with the technological solutions in order to boost vehicle economy, which is attributed to the expansion of the automotive smart gear market, globally. Automated drive technologies, variable torque transmission systems, and automated continuously variable transmission systems, which incorporate the smart gear actuator, are being increasingly adopted in passenger as well as commercial vehicles. These technologies increase fuel economy as the time required for manually operating a gear is reduced considerably, which in turn reduces fuel consumption.

Increasing preference for automated manual transmission (AMT) systems among consumers is propelling the smart gear actuator market globally. The AMT system consists of a clutch actuator assembly, a gear shift actuator assembly, and a gearbox ECU. The ECU utilizes information collected form gear actuators to determine which/ when the next gear change should take place. After ECU has determined the need for change of gear, it engage/ dis-engage the clutch to facilitate changing of the gear. All this operation is done automatically when vehicle in driving in automated transmission mode. Therefore, rise in demand for smart gear actuator is attributed to its increasing use in AMT systems. This, in turn, is driving the market for automotive smart gear actuator market.

Increasing awareness about climate change and rising air pollution are compelling government organizations to enact stringent regulations to reduce vehicle emissions. When a driver is operating a clutch, the vehicle runs in idle mode and fuel is consumed by vehicle engine. Smart gear actuators reduce the operational time for a clutch, thereby reducing the fuel consumption of a vehicle. This, in turn, is driving the global automotive smart gear actuator market.

Europe to account for significant share of global automotive smart gear actuator market

Europe is the home to majority of the pioneers and aftermarket players in the automotive industry. Therefore, the region witnesses intense competition among automakers and aftermarket players. Moreover, companies spend significant revenue on research and development activities to enhance fuel economy and reduce vehicle emissions. For instance, Robert Bosch has developed an electronic actuator that facilitates recording vehicle speed, gear position, clutch position, and is responsible for clutch actuation in order to change vehicle gear automatically in an AMT system. Furthermore, majority of countries in Europe have technologically mature markets. Consumers in the region are more accepting toward newer technologies. The aforementioned factors are fueling the automotive smart gear actuator market in Europe.

Key players operating in global automotive smart gear actuator market

The global automotive smart gear actuator market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive smart gear actuator market are:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Compañía Levantina de Reductores S.L.

ATESTEO GmbH & Co. KG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

WABCO

Magna International Inc.

Bühler Motor GmbH

ARADEX AG

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG.

Melrose Industries PLC

Global Automotive Smart Gear Actuator Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Smart Gear Actuator Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatch Back Sedan MPV MUV SUV

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Heavy Commercial



Global Automotive Smart Gear Actuator Market, by Propulsion

IC-engine

Electric

Hybrid

Global Automotive Smart Gear Actuator Market, by Transmission System

Fully Automatic Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission/ Semi-Automatic Transmission

Global Automotive Smart Gear Actuator Market, by Operation

Integrated Position Sensors

Integrated Position Sensors or Speed Sensor

Integrated Position Sensors and Speed Sensor

Global Automotive Smart Gear Actuator Market, by Application

Electric Drive Systems

Electronic Clutch Systems

Automated manual transmission

Automatic step transmission

Dual-clutch transmission

Continuously variable transmission

Others

Global Automotive Smart Gear Actuator Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Smart Gear Actuator Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



