Embedded FPGA Market Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

An embedded FPGA is simpler and cheaper than FPGA. Solutions implemented in embedded FPGA are faster and consume less power. Embedded FPGA uses a lot more silicon area and maximum number of metal layers available in a process. Embedded FPGAs can be modified for different market segments.

Increased adoption of telecommunications and consumer electronics is driving the growth of the global embedded FPGA market. Adoption of telecommunications is increasing rapidly owing to the advancement in the telecom industry including technologies such as 3G and LTE. The penetration of consumer electronics is growing due to the increasing popularity of smartphones and handheld devices.

Demand for optimization in big data analytics is also driving the use of embedded FPGA in storage and networking applications, thereby propelling the growth of the global embedded FPGA market. Demand for embedded FPGA products in medical imaging is increasing significantly as these products offer various advantages over other processors in digital signal processing. Increased proliferation of IoT, increased bandwidth demand across wireless networks, and growing automation in automobiles are some of the factors that are boosting the embedded FPGA market growth globally.

Rising penetration of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) for GPS control are also fueling the growth of the global embedded FPGA market. Factors such as lack of standardization verification technique and threat from application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) may hamper the growth of the embedded FPGA market globally.

On the basis of region, the global embedded FPGA market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global embedded FPGA market during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of consumer electronics and infrastructure development.

North America is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced wireless technologies and growing economy. The market in Europe is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period due to increased application of FPGA devices across the automotive and industrial sector. Markets in developing regions such as Middle East & Africa and South America are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of advanced wireless technologies.