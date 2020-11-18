Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Letterpress Card Market

Letterpress Card: Introduction

Letterpress is one of the oldest printing process, where the reverse images of content is pressed against paper stock, which makes an impression displaying the images. The raised image can be re-inked and used multiple times.

Key Drivers of the Global Letterpress Card Market

Consumer shift toward premium letterpress products is increasing. Letterpress cards are more attractive than normal cards, which increases its demand at the global level.

Many business card sellers are working on innovation in letterpress technology, which is one of the key reasons for market growth.

COVID-19 has decreased sales of letterpress and business cards from March 2020 to July 2020. Lockdown in manufacturing units across different countries has affected the sale of letterpress cards in different regions. Companies are opting for contactless communication which can affect the sales of letterpress cards in the coming years.

High Definition Resolution Business Cards to Create New Market Opportunities

Large number of corporate companies are investing in high definition business cards. Increasing communication of global business models is expected to create new opportunity in this market.

C level executives prefer to have letterpress business cards as a result of its HD resolution technology. This factor is expected to boost the growth of the letterpress card market.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

High Production Cost to Restrict Market Growth

Production cost of letterpress cards is on the higher side, while conventional business card manufacturers offer their products at a lower cost. This factor is a restraint for small and medium scale players of the market.

Asia Pacific the Dominant Market for Letterpress Cards