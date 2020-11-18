Global UV-C Disinfection Robots Market 2020 With Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030

UV-C Disinfection Robots: Introduction

Disinfection is the process of cleaning germs, viruses, and bacteria using radiation or chemicals.

A UV-C disinfection robot is a robotic system that uses ultraviolet radiation to kill germs, viruses, and bacteria. Wavelengths between 200 – 280 nm are utilized by UV-C ultraviolet light.

COVID-19 has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe, and the World Health Organization declared it as a public health emergency and pandemic. No vaccine is available so far to treat the pandemic. COVID hospitals, other hospitals, warehouses, public platforms, and other sectors use UV-C disinfection robots in large proportion to limit the spread of the disease.

Rise in Demand for Portable Type

In terms of type, the portable segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the UV-C disinfection robots market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for portable UV-C disinfection robots from various end-users. Mobile robots are used to disinfect isolation rooms, patient rooms and associated bathrooms, and operating rooms.

Moreover, portable UV-C disinfection robots automatically patrol, sterilizing and disinfecting the affected area and are capable of independent operations, which boosts the growth of the portable type UV-C disinfection robots market.

Based on application, the hospital and clinic segment is likely to see significant growth in the UV-C disinfection robots market during the forecast period because every year, millions of patients are infected, and thousands of patients die due to infections acquired during hospitalization. To stop this, many hospitals and clinics use UV-C disinfection robots on a large scale.

Factors driving the growth of the UV-C disinfection robots market include increasing safety awareness, awareness about regular cleaning, rising need to prevent the spread of communicable diseases, bacteria, viruses, and other types of damaging organic microorganisms in the atmosphere by breaking down their RNA and DNA-structure, and the COVID-19 virus outbreak, all of which are expected to propel the growth of the UV-C disinfection robots market during the forecast period.

Awareness about safety and the importance of an infection-free environment, and strict government rules after lockdown creates lucrative opportunities for key market players.

North America to Lead the UV-C Disinfection Robots Market

In terms of region, the global UV-C disinfection robots market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global UV-C disinfection robots market throughout the forecast period, due to presence of superior health infrastructure.

Moreover, higher adoption of advanced systems in healthcare facilities, large number of manufacturers in the disinfection robots market in the region, and continuous research & development activities along with increasing demand for service robots in the region are driving the UV-C disinfection robots market.

Europe follows North America in terms of share of the UV-C disinfection robots market due to implementation of modern technologies at various places.

The UV-C disinfection robots market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa and South America are estimated to witness slow growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global UV-C Disinfection Robots Market

The global UV-C disinfection robots market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansion to meet the rising demand for UV-C disinfection robots. Moreover, manufacturers are undertaking mergers and acquisitions for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global UV-C disinfection robots market are listed below:

UVD Robots

OmaMedical

Xenex

Blue Ocean Robotics

Tru-D SmartUVC, LLC

The Clorox Company

Meditek

ROCKUBOT

Finsen Technologies

Global UV-C Disinfection Robots Market: Research Scope

Global UV-C Disinfection Robots Market, by Type

Portable Type

Stationary Type

Global UV-C Disinfection Robots Market, by Application

Hospital and Clinic

Biosafety Laboratory

Drug Production Workshop

Others

