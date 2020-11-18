Global Explosion-proof Lighting Market 2020 With Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Explosion-proof Lighting: Introduction

Proper lighting is extremely important for a variety of reasons. It helps perform work and complete tasks by ensuring well-lit work areas. It keeps a person aware of the environment and improves safety.

Appropriate lighting also provides a comfortable atmosphere that helps a person feel less stressed. Light fixtures are electrical appliances. However, these can be dangerous in some locations. Stray sparks can set off a buildup of flammable gasses and materials. Hence, installation of explosion-proof lighting is important.

Companies provide lighting solutions that use powerful LED technology to help create extensive illumination while minimizing risk. Hazardous area/explosion-proof lightings possess extra durable fixtures designed specifically for the toughest environments.

A hazardous location is defined as a place where concentration of flammable gases, vapors, or dust occur. Electrical equipment that must be installed in such locations is specially designed and tested to ensure it does not initiate an explosion due to arcing contacts or high surface temperature of the equipment. For instance, explosion-proof lighting can be used in commercial kitchens to avoid accidents caused by shattered light fixtures.

Global Explosion-proof Lighting: Market Dynamics

Maintaining offshore oil rigs (operating day in and day out) demands illumination and lighting equipment that can withstand harsh conditions of the marine environment. Moreover, the presence of highly flammable and volatile petrochemicals propels the demand for fire- and explosion-proof lights.

Increase in number of offshore oil & gas stations is projected to drive the demand for fire- and explosion-proof lights, which in turn propels the global explosion-proof lighting market. Replacement of fire- and explosion-proof lights in existing energy infrastructure is also anticipated to boost the demand for fire- and explosion-proof lights.

Stringent government regulations regarding installation of lighting in hazardous workplaces coupled with an increase in awareness about the safety of employees as well as mechanical assets is expected to propel the demand for fire- and explosion-proof lights during the forecast period

Law enforcement agencies across the world emphasize the use of reliable and safe equipment, which is likely to fuel the demand for fire- and explosion-proof flash lights. This in turn is projected to propel the global explosion-proof lighting market during the forecast period.

Rise in Demand for Explosion-proof Lighting

Common applications of explosion-proof lights include fabrication workshops, industrial settings, laboratories, and warehouses. Use of this fixture ensures a safe option that would not shatter under extreme conditions, which is ideal for such tough environments.

End-users of explosion-proof lighting include chemicals, oil & gas, marine, mining, food & beverages, industrial, military bases, and airports. In chemicals, explosion-proof lighting is used in various applications starting with the primary production stage to downstream in the packaging stage, especially in harmful atmospheres, extreme climates, and areas that contain inflammable gases.

Explosion-proof Lighting to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Recent trends include incorporation of powder-coated aluminum housings, stainless steel, brass, high impact nylon polymers, heat-resistant silicone gaskets, and watertight connectors to make fire- and explosion-proof lights more reliable and safe

Manufacturers are using LEDs for fire- and explosion-proof lights to make these more energy-efficient. This is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to manufacturers in the explosion-proof lighting market.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market

The global explosion-proof lighting market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Various manufacturers of explosion-proof lighting are present in the Asia Pacific region. Hence, the region accounts for major share of the global explosion-proof lighting market.

Stringent government regulations regarding installation of lighting systems in hazardous workplaces in North America and Europe is likely to augment the demand for fire- and explosion-proof lights in these regions

The explosion-proof lighting market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly. The market in South America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period due to less number of companies operating in the regions.

Key Players in Global Explosion-proof Lighting Market

The global explosion-proof lighting market was highly fragmented in 2019. Prominent players operating in the global market focus on technological developments and expansion to cater to the rise in demand for explosion-proof lighting. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global explosion-proof lighting market include:

Hubbell Ltd.

Larson Electronics

Nordland Lighting

Zhejiang Tormin Electrical Co. Ltd.

R. STAHL, Inc.

Petro Middle East

Eaton

Brite Strike Technologies SA

Global Explosion-proof Lighting Market: Research Scope

Global Explosion-proof Lighting Market, by Type

Fixed Lighting

Mobile Lighting

Small & Portable Lighting

Global Explosion-proof Lighting Market, by Light Type

Incandescent

Fluorescent

LED

HID

Global Explosion-proof Lighting Market, by End-use Industry

Chemical

Marine

Power Plants

Airports

Military Bases

Oil & Gas

Laboratory

Food & Beverage

Transportation Facility

Others

Request For Customization:

