Aroma Oil Diffuser Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Aromatherapy is a healing treatment which uses aroma oils to improve physical and emotional health. The extensive usage of aroma oil diffusers is done during aromatherapy. Aroma oil diffusers are used to disperse the small molecules of aroma oil through the air. Aroma oil diffusers create an appealing ambience in the surroundings. Aroma diffusers are available in two types: electric aroma diffusers and non-electric aroma diffusers. Aroma oils used in the diffusers are anti-depressants and offer a calming and soothing effect on the body. They create a relaxing and pleasant ambience. The growing popularity of aroma oils and its health benefits is expected to drive the aroma oil diffuser market.

Health Benefits of Aromatherapy to Fuel the Global Aroma Oil Diffuser Market

Aromatherapy is used to improve the health and well-being of the person using it. Rising stress levels due to rapidly changing lifestyles has increased the customer base of aromatherapy which ultimately boosts the market for aroma oil diffusers. Aromatherapy is gaining popularity as it offers physical and psychological benefits. The growing inclination toward natural therapy is likely to significantly increase the usage of diffusers. Nowadays, aroma oil diffusers are also used in homes to create a soothing ambience in residential spaces. The aroma oil diffuser market is likely to expand significantly due to major usage of aromatherapy.

Growth of Beauty and Spa Industry to Drive the Global Aroma Oil Diffuser Market

Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income has spurred the beauty and spa industry across the globe. Aroma oil diffusers are used during body massage and spa treatments. The beauty and spa industry is expected to grow considerably, which is set to increase the usage of aroma oil diffusers. Innovation and technological developments are likely to play major roles in the aroma oil diffusers market.

High Cost of Aroma Oils to Hamper the Growth of the Aroma Oil Diffuser Market

Aroma oils also known as essential oils are costly products. The higher prices of essential oils can impact the growth of the aroma oil diffusers market. The erratic prices can hinder the aroma oil diffuser market worldwide.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Aroma Oil Diffuser Market

In terms of region, the global aroma oil diffuser market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe includes the country-level analysis for U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe for the aroma oil diffuser market. North America includes Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The South America aroma oil diffuser market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the aroma oil diffuser market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the aroma oil diffuser market analysis for GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness the maximum demand for aroma oil diffuser equipment from 2019 to 2027, followed by North America.

Leading manufacturers of aroma oil diffuser products have extensive distribution networks along with deep product penetration. Several manufacturers of aroma oil diffusers are focusing on innovation in their product portfolio as the health and wellness industry is flourishing rapidly.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

Puzhen

Hubmar

d?TERRA

Scentsy, Inc.

NOW® Foods

ZAQ

Aromis Aromatherapy

SPAROOM® UNITREX

Greenair

Young Living Essential Oils

KAMPES

Global Aroma Oil Diffuser Market: Research Scope

Global Aroma Oil Diffuser Market, by Type

Electric

Non-electric

Global Aroma Oil Diffuser Market, by Technology

Evaporative Diffuser

Ultrasonic Diffuser

Heat Diffuser

Nebulizing Diffusers

Global Aroma Oil Diffuser Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Aroma Oil Diffuser Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Departmental Stores



Global Aroma Oil Diffuser Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



