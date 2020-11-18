Natural Casing Market 2020 Will Generate Massive Revenue In Future – A Comprehensive Study On Key Players

Natural casing refers to sausage skin or simply casing; it is processed from submucosa, a layer of an animal intestine from pigs, cattle, goats, sheep, and sometimes a horse.

Sausages are originally made by slicing minced meat and animal fat that is poured into the natural casing or processed into thin films to gain uniform shape in an elastic form.

Natural casing helps to process sausages into a crispy texture with good breathability, elasticity, and enhanced flavor of the meat.

Natural casing gives a traditional appearance, and texture to sausages, which is found to be attractive among end-users.

Increasing consumption of meat products across the globe is likely to boost the growth of the global natural casing market.

Increase in the consumption of sausages

In recent years, increase in the consumption of processed meat foods has spurred the growth of the meat industry and meat based fast-food chains across the globe. Consumer preference for consumption of minced meat in the form of sausages and meat-based snacks has directly influenced the growth of the natural casing market. Increasing urban population and changing lifestyle are also factors driving the growth of the natural casing market.

Alternative solutions to natural casing

Increase in consumption of meat-based products through commercial kitchens and fast food retailing outlets has impacted the demand for casing. However, easy availability of artificial casing at minimal cost with similar ability as natural casing is expected to hamper the growth of the natural casing market across the globe. In addition, risks associated with numerous diseases from natural casing along with the stringent regulatory laws pertaining to the use of natural casing is expected to remain a challenge for the growth of the market.

Europe to Hold Leading Share of the Global Natural Casing Market

The global natural casing market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the natural casing market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the natural casing market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The natural casing market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Europe is expected to remain a dominant region in the global natural casing market owing to rise in consumption of sausages in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Natural Casing Market

The global natural casing market is moderately fragmented in nature due to presence of global and regional players. Major players across the globe are focused on offering cost effective casing to meet the requirement of end-users.

A few of the key players operating in the global natural casing market are:

?Peter Gelhard Naturdärme KG

A Holdijk GmbH

Agrimares Group

Almol (Australia) Casing Pty. Ltd.

Amjadi GmbH

Carl Lipmann & Co KG GmbH & Co

Combinatie Teijsen V.D. Hengel

Fortis Srl

Kalle GmbH

Natural Casing Company Inc.

Nitta Casings

Viscofan Group

Viskase Companies, Inc.

World Casing Corporation

Global Natural Casing Market: Research Scope

Global Natural Casing Market, by Type

Sheep

Pork or Hog

Beef

Others (Chicken, Lamb, etc.)

Global Natural Casing Market, by Application

Fresh Sausages

Pepperoni

Frankfurters

Snack sticks

Hot Dogs

Others (wieners, Cocktails, etc.)

Global Natural Casing Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Natural Casing Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

