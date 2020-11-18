Coke Oven Batteries Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Coke Oven Batteries Market: Introduction

Coke oven batteries form an integral part of the coke oven plant. Coke oven battery is a group of ovens, wherein coal is heated to extremely high temperatures in the absence of air.

Coke oven battery includes battery machines along with a group of coke ovens. Charging of coal into oven and discharging of coke from oven is carried out by charging machine car, pusher machine car, and hot coke car, which are collectively battery machines.

The latest technological developments are employed in coke oven batteries to assure long campaign life and high productivity. Coke oven batteries comply with the most advanced standards in terms of pollution control.

Different Types of Coke Oven Batteries

There are two types of coke oven batteries: top charging and stamp charging. Depending on customers’ needs and requests, companies provide the technology for coke oven batteries.

Coke oven batteries, which are based on top charging, have an oven height of 7.6m and a volume of 79m 3 . The number of possible fugitive emission sources is reduced in coke oven batteries compared to those in conventional batteries. These emissions primarily occur from leaks at the closed openings of coke oven batteries or are non-captured emissions during the pushing & charging operation.

. The number of possible fugitive emission sources is reduced in coke oven batteries compared to those in conventional batteries. These emissions primarily occur from leaks at the closed openings of coke oven batteries or are non-captured emissions during the pushing & charging operation. Coke oven batteries, which are based on stamp charging, offer substantial benefits for cost-effective coke production. The stamp charging type coke oven batteries distinguish themselves by a particularly strong battery structure, optimized combustion, and specifically developed features for environmental protection.

Steel Industry Dominates Coke Oven Batteries Market

Based on application, coke oven batteries are primarily used in the steel industry.

Steel is further used in applications in building & construction, transport, electronics, domestic appliances, and mechanical equipment

More than 50% of the steel produced worldwide is used in the building & construction industry. Rise in population is leading to rapid urbanization. The need for buildings and infrastructure is expected to continue to increase in the near future. Steelmakers around the world are increasingly providing construction solutions that enable energy-efficient and low-carbon-neutral buildings, thus boosting the demand for coke oven batteries.

Key Players Operating in Global Coke Oven Batteries Market

New product launches, joint ventures, and expansions are key strategies adopted by major players operating in the global coke oven batteries market in various regions. More than 80% of all coke oven batteries around the world are operated with by-product units.

In 2016, a newly rebuilt coke oven battery was brought back into production at the Coke Ovens Complex of Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) in Kolkata, India. The battery is likely to add to DSP’s overall coke output and improve the plant’s production.

In 2018, The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) commissioned its coke oven plant at the upcoming Nagarnar steel plant in Chhattisgarh. The new facility is expected to enhance the company’s production output.

Key players operating in the global coke oven batteries market are:

Paul Wurth

Graycor International Inc.

GIPROKOKS

thyssenkrupp AG

Ingeteam Power Technology Industry

Heavy Engineering Corporation Ltd.

Global Coke Oven Batteries Market: Research Scope

Global Coke Oven Batteries Market, by Type

Top Charging

Stamp Charging

Global Coke Oven Batteries Market, by Application

Steel

Building & Construction

Transport

Electronics

Domestic Appliances

Mechanical Equipment

Others (Metal Products)

