Global Horticulture Lighting Market Development Report: Current Growth, Size, New Technology, Demand, Sharp Details and Future Prospects by 2027

The research mainly covers Horticulture Lighting market in North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Horticulture Lighting Europe industry (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, China, Korea, India and Japan), Horticulture Lighting South America industry (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

The Global Horticulture Lighting market report comprises various key manufacturers, application analysis and type analysis:

Key players of the global Horticulture Lighting market:

GE Lighting (GE Lighting + Current)

Agrolux

Gavita Holland B.V.

Bridgelux

PARsource

Hortilux Schreder B.V.

Heliospectra

Maxigrow

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Hubbell

Lumileds

LumiGrow

OSRAM (Opto Semiconductors)

Eye Hortilux

Illumitex

Market Segment Analysis

By Types:

Fluorescent Lamps

High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lights

LED Lights

Other Technologies (Plasma and Induction)

By Applications:

Greenhouses

Vertical Farming

Indoor Farming

Others (Research and Tissue Culture)

Segments of the Horticulture Lighting Report:

Table Of Content Described:

1. Horticulture Lighting Industry Synopsis

2. Global Horticulture Lighting Market Size by Segmentation (2020-2027)

3. Horticulture Lighting Leading Manufacturers Company Profiles

4. Global Horticulture Lighting Market Competitive Study by Players

5. US Horticulture Lighting Market Development Status and Overview

6. Europe Horticulture Lighting Market Improvement Status and Overview

7. Africa Horticulture Lighting Market Development Status and Overview

8. South-America Horticulture Lighting Market Improvement Status and Overview

9. Asia-pacific Horticulture Lighting Market Development Status and Overview

10. Southeast Asia Horticulture Lighting Improvement Status and Overview

11. Horticulture Lighting Market Forecast by Regional Analysis, And By Segmentation (2020-2027)

12. Dynamics of Horticulture Lighting Market

13. Horticulture Lighting Market Growth Factors Study

14. Research Conclusions

15. Appendix

