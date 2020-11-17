Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Yeast Market

Yeast Market: Overview

The humankind has known hundreds of yeast varieties, but none is perhaps as popular in industry circles as that used in production of leavened baked products. Saccharomyces cerevisiae has gained immense popularity in the production of wide variety of baked products such as breads, rolls, pastries, and doughnuts. Yeast is also extensively used in winemaking and distilling, driving the sales in the yeast market. Advances in breadmaking technology has offered a robust impetus to the expansion of the yeast market. Yeast has gained intense commercial steam in stay-at-home commodity.

Over the years, the yeast market has benefitted from efforts to characterize these species. This has spurred the use of commercial sour-dough starters. Some of the major varieties in the yeast market are wine yeast, probiotic yeast, and brewer’s yeast.

The study offers industry-validated data on the growth prospects and revenue estimations of various segments in the yeast market. It also offers historical figures and lays down framework for analyzing strategic landscape.

Yeast Market: Key Trends

The commercialization of yeast has gathered force on the back of the rising industrial use in food and feed production, where the various varieties of it are used as additive. Widespread demand for bakery products in various parts of the world has offered a robust fillip to the utilization of yeasts. The growth opportunities in the yeast market has also been fueled by the growing potential of yeast in making of bioethanols. Rising popularity of yeast-based feed products is boosting the yeast market.

Growing production of wine and beer to meet the needs of developed countries is spurring growth in the yeast market. Consumption of feed yeast has also gained momentum from the rising demand yeast-based feed products in the livestock industry. Focus on improving the health of animals is a key trend boosting the yeast market. Growing interest in instant yeast will propel new avenues in the yeast market.

Yeast Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Beer connoisseurs are unlocking new flavors in beer by foraging and home brewing with yeast. In recent months of COVID-19 lockdown, interest in cultivating wild yeast has reinvigorated interest in yeast market. A small number of people in developed nations have taken to wild yeast starters in homebrewing. Such initiatives are no doubt stirring interest in the potential of the yeast market. An interesting trend here is the use of cell phone apps in identifying the required species of yeast used in homebrewing. Brewing companies in the U.S. have seen such trends gaining some attention among beer lovers.

Innovations in the food and feed additive industry have been intensifying competition in the yeast market with aspiring players jostling for getting a stronghold therein in near future. Some of the promising players in the yeast market are Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Alltech, Associated British Foods PLC, Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre Group, and AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

