Automotive Interior Leather Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

The automotive interior leather is used in a vehicle to enhance the feel and appearance of the vehicle interior. The driver and passenger can experience the feel and texture of the leather, as they interact most (feel, touch, and sight) with the automotive interior during their time inside the vehicle. It is a major part of the vehicle that is used to improve the esthetics of the vehicle, as it can cover the infotainment center, steering, and controllers. Interior leather should not only be used to enhance the aesthetics, but it should also be able to sustain various types of fatigue such as scratches and wear & tear.

The global interior leather market comprises of premium leather that are focused on enhancing the driving experience by creating a comfortable atmosphere inside the vehicle. The automotive interior leather is used to enhance safety of the driver and passenger as well. Overall feel of the interior leather depends on the ergonomics, design, texture, smell, quality and, a combination of these things that make interior leather appear seamless, comfortable, and safe. The global automotive interior leather market has been expanding in the last few years. It is projected to further expand during the forecast period, due to increase in the demand for automobiles in the global market. The level of competition is very high, and the cost of raw material along with the impact on environment is also high, which can be a major restraint for the automotive interior leather market.

The global automotive interior leather market can be segmented based on material, application, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on material, the global automotive interior leather market can be bifurcated into genuine leather and synthetic leather. Based on application, the automotive interior leather can be classified into upholstery, steering, carpet, headliner, and others. In terms of vehicle type, the automotive interior leather market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The most attractive parts of a passenger vehicle, which is noticed by the driver and the passenger, are headliners, center console, and dashboard. These are the most visible components inside the vehicle and hence, they should appear pleasant. For instance, sedans showcase a little premium variety or genuine leather, while hatchbacks utilize basic quality, mid-range interior leathers such as synthetic leather.

In terms of region the automotive interior leather market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The automotive interior leather market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for vehicles and rise in per capita income of customers in the region.

Furthermore, China and India are major producers of automobiles globally, which in turn boosts the demand of the automotive interior leather market during the forecast period. Europe is also anticipated to be a major market for automotive interior leather, as many OEMs having their presence in the region, and Europe accounts for a major share of the global production of automobiles. This, in turn, is projected to propel the automobile interior leather market in the region during the forecast period. In terms of sales channel, the market can be split into OEMs and aftermarket. The OEMs is likely to expand during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for automobiles, which in turn is anticipated to offer significant opportunity to interior leather manufacturers during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the automotive interior leather market include Faurecia, Lear Corporation, Adient plc, TOYOTA BOSHOKU, Eagle Ottawa, LLC, Gruppo Mastrotto spa, Alphaline Auto, GST Autoleather, Inc., Ctl Leather Inc., Alfatex Italia Srl, Scottish Leather Group Limited, Mayur Uniquoters Limited, Dk Leather Corporation Berhad, Classic Soft Trim, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Katzkin Leather Inc., and Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt & Co Ges.M.B.H.

