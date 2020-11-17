Hair Color Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2025

Hair color is a compound which is applied to the hair in order to color the hair. Hair coloring is done to cover the grey hair, restore the original hair color, or to highlight the selected portion of the hair, predominantly to make it look more appealing. Along with the young generation among whom it’s a trend to color hair with different colors, older people are also adopting hair color in order to cover their grey hair and conceal ageing signs. Hair coloring can be done by a professional hair dresser or independently at home.

Earlier, hair color was applied as one overall color for the hair. However, the latest trend is to color the selected portion of hair strands in order to gain an appealing look which is popularly known as highlighting. Another visible trend is to color the hair by the ombre application technique which involves the gradual blending of one hair hue to another, usually moving the color tints from light to dark.

The compounds used for hair color are either plant derived or chemically formed. Hair color consists of dyes, antioxidants, ammonia, modifiers, and fragrance, in addition to a variety of chemicals present in small proportions which impart a specific quality to the hair such as softening it. Many of the chemicals used in hair color might prove to be toxic to the end-user leading to irritation or allergic reactions.

The growing use of hair color by the aging populat ion to cover their grey hair is the primary driver for the growth of the hair color market. An increasing number of the millennial population is adopting trendy fashion which includes coloring the hair in appealing colors. Changing lifestyles, rising urbanization, and the growing youth population in emerging economies is driving the hair color market.

The hair color market has been segmented on the basis of application, end-user, usage, and geography. In terms of application, the hair color market has been segregated into total gray coverage, touch-up for roots, and grays highlighting. Depending on the end- user, the market is segmented into male, female, and unisex.

Some of the major players in the global hair color market include L’Oreal, Revlon, Avon Products, Conair, Aroma, Estée Lauder, Godrej, HOYU, Coty, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Cadiveu Professional USA, and World Hair Cosmetics.

