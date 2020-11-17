Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Fire Suppression System Market

An automotive fire suppression system is provided inside the vehicle in order to protect the passengers against fire. In automobiles, fire extinguishers and automatic fire signaling alarms are used as the fire suppression system. The automotive fire suppression systems are provided in order to reduce the loss of life due to fire that may be caused in road accidents.

The automotive fire suppression system market is expanding due to the increasing concern in society toward safety measures. Government regulation in most regions for installation of the fire suppression system is boosting the automotive fire suppression system market. The key driving factors for the automotive fire suppression system market are the increasing production of vehicles and government regulations about the installation of fire suppression systems in vehicles.

The automotive fire suppression systems market can be segmented based on sales channel, activation, vehicle, and region.

Based on sales channel, the automotive fire suppression system market can be classified into OEM and aftersales fire suppression system. The OEM segment comprises the automotive fire suppression system provided by OEMs in their vehicles, mostly fire sensors provided are installed by the OEMs. The aftersales segment consists of the valuation of the automotive fire suppression system installed after buying the vehicle, and the cylinder of the fire extinguisher needs to be filled after a certain period of time, which is boosting the market.

Based on type of vehicle, the automotive fire suppression systems can be segregated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment can be further sub segmented into hatchbacks, sedans, and multiutility vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment can be further split into light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment accounts for a major share of the market due to the higher production of passenger vehicles.

In terms of region, the automotive fire suppression system market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market of the automotive fire suppression system is growing rapidly in Asia Pacific due to the rise in production of the vehicles in the region. Europe follows Asia Pacific in terms of share of the market, due to the stringent safety norms for the vehicles in the region.

Key players operating in the global automotive fire suppression system market include Halma Plc, Koetter Fire Protection LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, QTEC Fire Services, Fire Extinguisher Valve Company Ltd, KOORSEN FIRE & SECURITY, and Ardent Fire Systems Limited.