Gift Packaging Market – Competitive Landscape, Strategic Assessment and Forecast Till 2024

Over the past decades, the global gift industry witnessed an impressive growth, owing to the expanded customer base along with increasing applications of innovative products at attractive prices. The gift market comprises of corporate gifting as well as personal gifting. Moreover, the gift packaging market experienced a revolution with new product innovations in the food as well as in the non-food segment accompanied by eye-catching packaging. Nowadays non-food gifting are not only restricted to small electronic items, bed sheets but also include gift vouchers, soft toys, artworks, artificial jewelries and many more. At the same time, various product types like cookies, fruit baskets, wine hampers, different types of cheese which comes under the categorization of food gifting for occasions like festivals, birthdays, etc. are also in the trend. The changing lifestyle together with customer’s ability and willingness to pay for innovative products drove this change in the gift packaging market.

Nowadays, wrapping paper are in demand for gifts packaging. Some of the conventional examples of wrapping paper are recycled newspaper, reusable gift wrap, decorative lunch bags, gift box, decorative shopping bags and many more. The new alternatives for gift wrapping are also being introduced, for example, using a decorative handkerchief which also has other application can further fuel the growth in demand for gift packaging market. The gift market is expected to expand with a healthy growth rate of over 10% which in turns growth of the gift packaging market in the near future.

Gift Packaging Market: Dynamics

The growing e-commerce in the gifting space is one of the major factor which is expected to drive the demand for the gift packaging market. Big e-commerce companies such as Snapdeal and Amazon play a vital role in fuelling the demand for gift packaging market. Further, increase in per capita income, increasing exposure to global trends is offering impetus to the growth of overall gift industry which in turn is escalating the gift packaging market across the globe. Personal gifting in number of occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, father’s day, and Mother’s day is on the rise as the consumers, want uniqueness, different styles and personalization in their gift items, to match their status.

In past years, food gifting was limited to the conventional sweets only, but nowadays customers are moving towards consistent quality products with a good taste in attractive packaging, which is a result of growing incidence of adulteration in conventional sweets.

Gift Packaging Market: Segmentation

On the basis of packaging type, the global gift packaging market is segmented into,

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

On the basis of product type, the global gift packaging market is segmented into,

Gift boxes

Containers

Ribbons & Bows

Gift Sacks

Gift bags

Wrapping paper

Tissue Paper & Shreds

Cellophane overwrap & bags

Gift card & Money holders

Others

On the basis of Materials, the global gift packaging market is segmented into,

Plastics

Paper & Paperboard

Metals

Glass

Others

Gift Packaging Market: Region Wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the global gift packaging market divided into five regions which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Out of the five regions, Asia pacific represents the largest global gift packaging market, owing to the growth of rising disposable incomes coupled with the widened customer base. In Asia Pacific, developing countries like China and India, are the most lucrative countries for increase in consumer spending and rise in GDP.

Gift Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the global gift packaging market are Smurfit kappa Group, Packlyn Ltd, Shenzhen Fuxiang Gifts & Packaging Co. Ltd., Interpak, Ebro Color GmbH, and many more.

