Digital Door Lock Systems Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential during Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

Digital Door Lock Systems Market – Snapshot

Biometric segment to be the fastest growing throughout the forecast period

The global digital door lock systems market is segmented by type into biometrics and keypad locks. Biometrics segment can be further divided into face recognition, iris recognition, palm recognition, voice recognition, signature recognition, and fingerprint recognition. The biometric segment is anticipated to occupy major revenue share by 2027 owing to the widespread adoption of advanced security solutions by commercial as well as residential consumers. The keypad segment can be divided into magnetic stripe locks, electromechanical door locks, and electric strike locks.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23915

Commercial segment to be the major revenue generating segment in 2027

In terms of end use, the digital door lock systems market is segmented into government, commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial segment is expected to be the major revenue generating segment in 2027 due to the increasing demand for advanced security systems by the growing number of small scale as well as large scale enterprises amid growing security concerns. The commercial segment is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 29.2% over the forecast period.

Europe expected to continue to hold significant share in the overall market

Europe is expected to hold highest market share in the digital door lock systems market during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to the increasing adoption of these systems amidst rising security concerns in the region by various end users including residential and commercial users.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23915

Digital door lock systems are gaining popularity across the Asia Pacific region, especially across economies such as China, Japan, and India. This popularity is due to the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the region which will increase the demand for security solutions to secure their premises amid growing security concerns.

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Onity Inc.

ADT Inc.,

Assa Abloy Group

Vivint, Inc.

Allegion PLC,

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc

Panasonic Corporation,

Johnson Controls

August Home

are some of the major players operating in the digital door lock systems market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, product implementation expertise, key contracts, certified professionals, digital door lock system offerings, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-telematics-in-auto-insurance-key-pivot-for-revenue-gains-in-usage-based-insurance-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-200-bn-in-2030-301146452.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com