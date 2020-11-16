The Effects of the COVID-19 Outbreak On HVDC Capacitor Market

HVDC Capacitors: Introduction

HVDC stands for high-voltage direct current. The technology is used to transmit electricity over a long distance by using an overhead transmission wire.

The HVDC technology is preferred over the HVAC technology. In HVDC systems, power flow can be controlled instantly and accurately, in terms of direction as well as power. In addition, HVDC systems offer higher efficiency and lower electric losses compared to HVAC systems.

HVDC capacitors are designed to be used in DC supplies or electronic equipment. They are also used in applications wherein high current pulses are produced.

Types of HVDC capacitors include aluminum electrolyte capacitors, ceramic capacitors, glass capacitors, plastic film capacitors, reconstituted mica capacitors, and tantalum wet capacitors.

HVDC capacitors are employed in various end-use sectors such as commercial, industrial, energy & utilities, and defense.

Rise in Demand for HVDC Capacitors for Use in Power Transmission

Based on end-use industry, the global HVDC capacitor market can be segmented into commercial, industrial, energy & utilities, and defense

HVDC capacitors are largely used in power transmission systems, as they can control power flow instantly and precisely

Moreover, HVDC systems have lower impact on the environment than HVAC systems, as transmission lines used in HVDC systems are less in number and they require less space for transmitting the same amount of energy

Furthermore, installation of HVDC towers and transmission lines is less expensive, as a few lines are required in HVDC systems. Hence, HVDC capacitors are increasingly used in power transmission systems across the globe.

HVDC capacitors are used in power distribution systems to decrease the possibility of short-circuit current by controlling the power flow rapidly. As a result of these advantages, the demand for HVDC capacitors for use in power transmission is increasing. This is expected to drive the global HVDC capacitor market during the forecast period.

Increase in Favorable Government Initiatives for HVDC Systems to Offer Lucrative Opportunities to Global Market

Governments of developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Germany are focusing on the upgrade and replacement of the existing power infrastructure. In addition, several countries in Europe and Asia Pacific are focusing on adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, which have emerged as attractive sectors for investments for organizations across the globe.