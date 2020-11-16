Reusable Food Wrap Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Reusable food wrap is an ecofriendly, sustainable alternative to plastic wrap. It is used for wrapping snacks, breads, cheese, and more. The material used for manufacturing reusable food wrap mainly contains beeswax, pine resin, organic cotton, and jojoba oil.

Rapid change in lifestyle and growth in disposable income has led to increase in demand for innovative products. Many people living in urban areas are aware of the harmful effects of plastic and its non-degradable property. Considering these factors, the reusable food wrap market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities of the Global Reusable Food Wrap Market

Reusable food wraps are 100% natural, keeps the food fresh, and are biodegradable. The use of reusable food wraps by the food & beverage industry is likely to create awareness and increase their demand globally during the forecast period.

Reusable food wraps can be made at home and thus might increase their awareness and usage which will have a positive impact on the global reusable food wrap market. Consumers pay extra attention to the packaging of a product which is expected to lead to the demand for reusable food wraps during the forecast period.

Developments by manufacturers to make reusable food wraps economical is important for market growth and is also set to generate various global opportunities. Manufacturers are producing wraps with various designs and patterns in order to attract consumers of all age groups.

Many people are unaware about reusable food wraps. Lack of awareness could act as a restraint to the market. Also, reusable food wraps are expensive and cannot be afforded by many consumers. They are also unsuitable for certain types of food.

Growth of the working population, rise in educational facilities, and increasing health concerns are expected to lead to rise in demand for reusable food wraps during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Global Reusable Food Wrap Market

Geographically, the global reusable food wrap market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America has witnessed substantial growth in the food & beverage industry along with rise in industrialization. The region is expected to hold majority of share in the global reusable food wrap market.

In Asia Pacific, developing economies such as India, China, and Indonesia will be key markets after North America for reusable food wraps due to growing urbanization and increasing health awareness. Rapid growth in commercial activities in Middle East & Africa is set to provide good business opportunities to the market.

Leading players operating in the global reusable food wrap market include:

Keep Leaf

The Beeswax Wrap Company Ltd

ONYA LIFE

Abeego Designs Inc.

U-KONSERVE

Wrap-N-Mat, Inc.

LilyBee Wrap.

Eco Snack Wrap

Hexton Bee Company

Re-Wrap-It

Global Reusable Food Wrap Market: Research Scope

Global Reusable Food Wrap Market, by Wrap Size

Small

Medium

Large

Global Reusable Food Wrap Market, by Application

Cheese

Vegetables

Fruits

Sandwiches

Others (Baked goods, Nuts, etc.)

Global Reusable Food Wrap Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company Owned websites

Offline

Supermarket / Hypermarket

Food Stores

Global Reusable Food Wrap Recycling Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



