High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019 – 2027

The device that is utilized in the process of cleaning up of contaminated air is the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. These air filters also come with other full forms, such as high efficiency particulate arrestor or high efficiency particulate arrestance. The global high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market is anticipated to gain prominence over the years of projection due to rising level of air pollution worldwide.

The global high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market is likely to be supported by the growing applications of these air filters in commercial and industrial spaces. As the newer version of these air filters with latest integrated technologies and newer ideas make foray into the market, the global high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market likely to gain prominence.

End user, application, and region are displays market the three key parameters based on which the global high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market has been divided. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

Global High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse into the market dynamics about the global high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market is mentioned below:

In November 2019, Leading consumer technology company, Dyson Ltd, has introduced Airblade 9kJ. This newly introduced product is a highly energy- efficient high-efficiency particulate air -filtered hand dryer. This system helps in drying hands quickly, whilst utilizing low energy. It also offers an ideal alternative solution for single use paper towels.

The global high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market is a highly technology driven and a competitive market. Some of the well-known organizations in the global high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market include the below-mentioned:

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Mann+Hummel Group

Koch Filter

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

The Camfil Group

The Freudenberg Group

Growing Urbanization and Rapid Industrialization to Shoot up Demand for the Filter

Worsening climatic conditions and increasing level of air pollution together play an important role in influencing the global high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market over the years of assessment, from 2019 to 2029.

Across the globe, the power industry has been witnessing a transformation. It is going from centralized systems to integrated network that is highly dependent on the system of distributed power generation. Gas turbines are important elements of distributed power technologies. Gas turbines work under adverse environmental conditions and they need to be safeguarded from various air pollutants. As a result, many have been putting HEPA air filters into use due to its effectiveness and high level of efficiency. Enterprises are expected to make a shift toward distributed power technologies, thanks to their augmented flexibility and wide range of applications. As such, increased demand for distributed power generation is likely to bolster demand for high-efficiency particulate air filters.

The rising standard for emission norms are increasingly demanding industries that are heavily dependent on energy such as water and wastewater treatment, chemical and petrochemical, pulp and paper, and oil and gas to use gas-phase filtration systems such as high-efficiency particulate air filters. This factor is expected to support growth of the global high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market in near future.

Global High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters market: Geographical Analysis

Based on the parameter of regional demographics, the report segments the global high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market into the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and North America.

The huge base of population in countries like India, China are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market in Asia Pacific. Augmented efforts and activities for rapid urbanization and industrialization are fuelling growth of the regional market.

