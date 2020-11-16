Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

The automotive powertrain consists of a group of components, such as engine, transmission, differential, and propeller shaft, which generate power to propel the vehicle. Developments in powertrain are focused on enhancing the power to weight ratio of the engine in order to boost vehicle performance.

Automotive powertrain components operate individually through various sensors and feedback control systems. In the transmission system and engine, sensors and their feedback-control systems help boost efficiency of the engine by accurately monitoring the function, thereby increasing the efficiency of combustion process and subsequently reducing emissions.

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market

Rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is estimated to boost the automotive powertrain sensors market across the globe. Various governments across the globe have enacted regulations regarding vehicle emission norms to prompt developments in transmission and drivetrain in order to enhance vehicle performance. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the global automotive sensors market. Various vehicle manufacturers across the globe are trying to increase the penetration of sensors in their vehicles to boost vehicle safety and vehicle performance, which is likely to propel the automotive powertrain sensors market across the globe.

Rise in vehicle sales and production across the globe is expected to fuel the automotive powertrain sensor market across the globe. Increase in demand for electric vehicles, which are integrated with numerous sensors, including voltage sensors that increase the efficiency of the drivetrain, is likely to boost the global automotive powertrain sensor market.

Europe and Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of automotive powertrain sensor market

Europe dominates the global automotive powertrain sensor market due to significant presence of automotive industries and enactment of stringent rules regarding the emission norms in the region. High presence of vehicle manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers, including Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, and Robert Bosch, who have major research and development facilities regarding powertrain sensors, is estimated to propel the automotive powertrain sensor market in Europe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major share of the global automotive powertrain sensor market due to an increase in vehicle production and sales across Asia Pacific. In 2018, more electric vehicles were sold in China, as compared to any other country, which is likely to boost the automotive powertrain sensor market in China. Rise in purchasing power of consumers across Asia Pacific further boosts the demand for vehicles, which in turn is projected to drive the automotive powertrain sensor market in the region.

Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market

The global automotive powertrain sensor market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive powertrain sensor market are:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Hella GmbH

Texas Instruments

Aptiv Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Valeo

Thyssenkrupp AG

Delphi Technologies

Balluff Automation

AB Elektronik GmbH

PCB Piezotronics Inc.

Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan MPV SUV

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Sensor Type

Position Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Speed Sensor

Camshaft Sensor

Torque Sensor

Others (Voltage Sensor, Knock Sensor)

Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Propulsion Type

Engine

Electric Battery

Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Fuel Type

Diesel

Gasoline

Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



