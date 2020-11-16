Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

- The automotive powertrain consists of a group of components, such as engine, transmission, differential, and propeller shaft, which generate power to propel the vehicle. Developments in powertrain are focused on enhancing the power to weight ratio of the engine in order to boost vehicle performance.
- Automotive powertrain components operate individually through various sensors and feedback control systems. In the transmission system and engine, sensors and their feedback-control systems help boost efficiency of the engine by accurately monitoring the function, thereby increasing the efficiency of combustion process and subsequently reducing emissions.
Key Drivers of Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market
- Rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is estimated to boost the automotive powertrain sensors market across the globe. Various governments across the globe have enacted regulations regarding vehicle emission norms to prompt developments in transmission and drivetrain in order to enhance vehicle performance. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the global automotive sensors market. Various vehicle manufacturers across the globe are trying to increase the penetration of sensors in their vehicles to boost vehicle safety and vehicle performance, which is likely to propel the automotive powertrain sensors market across the globe.
- Rise in vehicle sales and production across the globe is expected to fuel the automotive powertrain sensor market across the globe. Increase in demand for electric vehicles, which are integrated with numerous sensors, including voltage sensors that increase the efficiency of the drivetrain, is likely to boost the global automotive powertrain sensor market.
Europe and Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of automotive powertrain sensor market
- Europe dominates the global automotive powertrain sensor market due to significant presence of automotive industries and enactment of stringent rules regarding the emission norms in the region. High presence of vehicle manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers, including Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, and Robert Bosch, who have major research and development facilities regarding powertrain sensors, is estimated to propel the automotive powertrain sensor market in Europe.
- Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major share of the global automotive powertrain sensor market due to an increase in vehicle production and sales across Asia Pacific. In 2018, more electric vehicles were sold in China, as compared to any other country, which is likely to boost the automotive powertrain sensor market in China. Rise in purchasing power of consumers across Asia Pacific further boosts the demand for vehicles, which in turn is projected to drive the automotive powertrain sensor market in the region.
Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market
The global automotive powertrain sensor market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive powertrain sensor market are:
- Continental AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Denso Corporation
- Hella GmbH
- Texas Instruments
- Aptiv Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Valeo
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- Delphi Technologies
- Balluff Automation
- AB Elektronik GmbH
- PCB Piezotronics Inc.
Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market: Research Scope
Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Hatchback
- Sedan
- MPV
- SUV
- Commercial Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Sensor Type
- Position Sensor
- Pressure Sensor
- Temperature Sensor
- Speed Sensor
- Camshaft Sensor
- Torque Sensor
- Others (Voltage Sensor, Knock Sensor)
Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Propulsion Type
- Engine
- Electric Battery
Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Fuel Type
- Diesel
- Gasoline
Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
- Battery Electric Vehicle
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Sales Channel
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Powertrain Sensor Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
