Active Limited Slip Differential Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

is a type of slip differential that integrates a clutch that, once activated, connects the crown or carrier to the output shaft. The crown or carrier gear is mounted outside and has internal teeth, which engage with the output shaft and the torque can be transferred from the faster side to the slower side. Active limited slip differential offers better traction control while driving off road. The primary objective of the active limited slip differential system is to provide enhanced control and traction in all possible driving conditions including control of driving torque, wheel speed, and steering angle. Active limited slip differential system controls the toque transfer in magnitude as well as direction.

Key Drivers of Active Limited Slip Differential Market

Rise in demand for four-wheel drive system in passenger vehicles and off road vehicles across the globe because these vehicles offers better traction control on slippery roads is projected to boost the active limited slip differential market. Various vehicle manufacturers are trying to develop better vehicle control systems, and this is estimated to boost the active limited slip differential market. Significant demand of four-wheel drive vehicles in desert, mountain places where the driving conditions are difficult and not possible to drive using two wheel drive system, which in turn is likely to propel the active slip differential market.

Increase in demand for off road vehicles in different applications, including agriculture vehicle for better traction control is estimated to fuel the active limited slip differential market, as off road vehicles are equipped with active slip differential. Additionally, demand for SUVs is high due to enhanced stability and traction control offered by these vehicles. This, in turn, is projected to boost the active limited slip differential market.

Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe to hold prominent share of global active limited slip differential market

Asia Pacific is expected to account for notable share of the global active limited slip differential market due to an increase in production of vehicles across Asia Pacific. High demand for four-wheel drive in vehicles across India, China, and South Korea in the near future and increase in disposable income and living standards of people across Asia Pacific are estimated to boost the active limited slip differential market in the region.

Following Asia Pacific, North America is also projected to hold a major share of the global active limited slip differential market due to an increase in the demand for off road vehicles and SUVs across North America. Additionally, Europe is also estimated to hold a notable share of the global active limited slip differential market, as major Tier 1 suppliers and vehicle manufacturers are based in Europe, including GKN Driveline, which have advance research and development facilities.

Key Players Operating in Active Limited Slip Differential Market

The global active limited slip differential market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the active limited slip differential market are:

GKN plc

JTEKT Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Drexler Automotive GmbH

BorgWarner Inc.

Dana Limited

KAAZ USA

Linamar Corporation

Schaeffler Group

Continental AG

Global Active Limited Slip Differential Market: Research Scope

Global Active Limited Slip Differential Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan MPV MUV SUV

Commercial vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Off road Vehicle

Global Active Limited Slip Differential Market, by Power Source

Gasoline

Diesel

Hybrid

Global Active Limited Slip Differential Market, by Component

Differential Bearing

Differential Gear

Global Active Limited Slip Differential Market, by Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Active Limited Slip Differential Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

