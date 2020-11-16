Impact of COVID-19 on Protein Shampoo Market 2019 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Global Protein Shampoo Market: Introduction

Shampoos play an important role in the hair care routine of an individual. A protein shampoo contains added proteins that help strengthen the hair and cleanse the scalp. A protein shampoo is manufactured as a combination of cleansers, moisturizing agents, and surfactants, which nourish the hair. This shampoo protects the hair from breakage and maintains their overall condition. Rising number of hair issues such as hair loss, dry and frizzy hair textures, dandruff, and growing awareness about hair care among consumers are expected to fuel the global protein shampoo market during the forecast period.

Growth in Number of Hair Issues to Fuel the Global Protein Shampoo Market

Rising air pollution and increasing occurrence of harmful chemicals in the surroundings have led to growth in the number of hair issues among people across the globe. Growth of pollution promotes hair issues such as hair fall, dandruff, scalp irritation, dryness, and hair breakage. Use of protein shampoo provides a necessary solution for hair issues. This is anticipated to fuel the usage of protein shampoos in the near future. The growing number of individuals with hair issues is likely to drive the global protein shampoo market in the near future.

Rise in Awareness about Personal Care to Drive the Global Protein Shampoo Market

Growing awareness regarding personal care among youngsters has increased the sale of personal care products such as skin care, hair care, and oral care products. Protein shampoo restores the elasticity of hair by making them healthy and strong. Protein shampoos are being increasingly preferred by users due to these benefits. Protein shampoos offer nourishment and moisturize dull and lifeless hair strands. This is likely to fuel the usage of protein shampoos, thereby driving the global protein shampoo market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Global Protein Shampoo Market

In terms of region, the global protein shampoo market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

The protein shampoo market in North America includes Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The Europe market comprises the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. The South America protein shampoo market can be segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America. The protein shampoo market in Asia Pacific comprises China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The protein shampoo market in Middle East & Africa covers GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

North America is likely to witness the maximum demand for protein shampoos, followed by Asia Pacific, from 2019 to 2027

Leading manufacturers of protein shampoo products have extensive distribution networks as well as deep product penetration. Several manufacturers of protein shampoo are focusing on innovation of their existing products.

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market

The global protein shampoo market is highly fragmented. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

L’Oréal S.A.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Shiseido Company

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Keratin Complex

Atlantic Coast Brands

McBride Research Laboratories, Inc.

Kohli Herbal Products

Pure Biology Products LLC

Global Protein Shampoo Market: Research Scope

Global Protein Shampoo Market, by Product

Standard Protein Shampoo

Anti-dandruff Protein Shampoo

Anti-frizz Protein Shampoo

Others (Medicated Protein Shampoo, etc.)

Global Protein Shampoo Market, by Ingredient

Natural & Organic

Chemical-based

Global Protein Shampoo Market, by End-user

Men

Women

Kids

Global Protein Shampoo Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites

Company-owned Websites

Offline

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores

Others (Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, etc.)

Global Protein Shampoo Market, by Price

Less than US$ 10

US$ 11 – US$ 25

More than US$ 25

Global Protein Shampoo Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

