Impact of COVID-19 on Dietary Supplements Market: Implications on Business

Global Dietary Supplements Market: Overview

The global dietary supplements market has been raking high CAGR around the world thanks to the demand for better nutritional value in daily diet. The US FDA has defined dietary supplements as products containing ‘dietary’ ingredient enabling better ingestion. While some of the dietary supplements are aimed at lowering the risk of chronic ailments, others are meant to improve nutritional value in daily diet. The composition of dietary supplements therefore differs based on targeted consumer age, but large remains at improving the overall health. As consumers around the world become more aware about the benefits offered by dietary supplements, they are expected to demand more for the same, thus helping the market gain momentum.

In terms of age, the global dietary supplements market can be segmented into elderly persons, adults, infants, and pregnant women. By type, the market can be classified as herbals or botanics, amino acids, enzymes, mineral, vitamins, and others. The key regional segments of the market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The report presents a detailed assessment of the various factors influencing the market’s trajectory into 2014 and 2020. It covers the crucial information pertaining to the leading companies operating in the global dietary supplements market. Besides highlighting the product offerings, the report also calculates revenue generated over period and their position in the market.

Global Dietary Supplements Market: Drivers and Key Segments

The growth exhibited by the global dietary supplements market is a result of various factors such as the developing economies and subsequently increasing income of consumers, rising awareness about nutrition, hectic lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, and spread of chronic ailments. These factors have been helping the market gain much traction around the world.

Most dietary requirements of humans can be segmented into the following categories: Proactive or preventive (age-related, weight management, and infant nutrition), clinical (nutrigenomics, medical food, and others), and lifestyle (energy and vitality, beauty, and wellbeing). Besides this, the market is also segmented based on age, with each segment exhibiting unique dietary requirements.

Another crucial aspect determining the marketing initiatives and product development strategies in the market is the regional segmentation. Furthermore, the global dietary supplement market can be classified based on types and forms. In terms of form, the key segments of the market are soft gels, gel capsules, liquid capsules, tablets, and powders.

Global Dietary Supplements Market: Regional Outlook

Besides witnessing lucrative opportunities across developed economies, prevailing opportunities will help the market spawn into a profitable industry in emerging regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific. The presence of large consumer base and unmet medical needs in these regions, provide the leading players with lucrative opportunities to capitalize on in the forthcoming years. Currently, India, China, and the US have emerged as the leading markets for dietary supplements.

Global Dietary Supplements Market: Vendor Landscape

To present a detailed analysis of the prevailing vendor landscape, the report profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. The analysis is intended to gauge the impact of marketing and sales strategies adopted by the companies. In addition SWOT analysis is also conducted on companies profiled such as Abbott Nutrition, Advocare International, BASF Corporation, Herbalife Ltd, Chemi Nutra, Bayer Healthcare LLC, Amway, Biosyntrx, Inc., HORN Nutraceuticals, NBTY Inc, Novartis AG, A1 Supplements, Enzymotec USA, The vitamin Shoppe, NOW Foods, General Nutrition Companies, Omega Protein, and Pro Health.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

