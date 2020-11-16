Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Generators Market 2019 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Global Data Center Generators Market: Introduction

A data center generator works as a backup power system that provides emergency power to data centers during a utility power outage. Increasing power consumption in data centers and rising demand for efficient power backup solutions have accelerated the data center generator market globally. In addition, increasing adoption of next-generation power monitoring and management software has also accelerated the data center generator market. Installation of this software helps operators to predict an outage of power and provides power to data centers from other sources such as a generator.

Global Data Center Generators Market: Dynamics

Rising Demand for Data Centers

The increasing demand for data centers owing to the rising adoption of cloud platforms and emerging technologies has accelerated the data center generators market globally. For Instance, according to the Cisco Index report, 6.8 Zettabytes data center IP traffic was generated globally in 2016 and is expected to reach 20.6 Zettabytes data center IP traffic by 2021. This increasing data traffic has accelerated the demand for more racks or storage capacity in existing data centers or deployment of new data centers which correspondingly expands the market for data center generators globally. The rising investment by companies for the development of new data centers has also impacted the data center generator market. For instance, in 2019, Google announced plans to invest US$ 3.3 billion in Europe to expand its data center presence. Similarly, in 2019, the Adani group announced its decision to invest up to US$ 9.8 billion (Rs 70,000 crore) to set up solar-powered data parks in India.

North America Led the Global Data Center Generators Market in 2019

Based on region, the global data center generators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America held dominant share of the global data center generators market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The extensive presence of data centers in North America has given it a dominant position in the global data center generators market. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that drive the data center generator market in this region.

The data center generators market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are major countries of the data center generators market in the region.

Less than 500 kW generator accounts for dominating position in the global data center generators market

Based on product type, less than 500 kW generator held the dominant position in the global data center generators market in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the need for such generators for short time power backup in data centers.

Key Players Operating in the Global Data Center Generators Market

Key players operating in the global data center generators market are listed below:

Aggreko plc

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc

Deutz AG

Euro-Diesel

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Hitec Power Protection

HITZINGER GmbH

Inmesol S.L.U.

Innio

KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

KOHLER (SDMO)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Onis Visa

Perkins Engines Company Limited

Piller Group GmbH

Pramac

Rolls Royce Power Systems AG

Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

Global Data Center Generators Market: Research Scope

Global Data Center Generators Market, by Product

Less than 500 kW

501 to 1,000 kW

1,001 to 3,000 kW

3,001 kW and above

Global Data Center Generators Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



