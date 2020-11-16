Software Configuration Management Market Trend | COVID – 19 Outbreak, Growth and Forecast to 2030

Software Configuration Management: Introduction

Software configuration management (SCM) is the process of controlling and tracking changes in the software. The primary objective of software configuration management is to identify configurations, configuration items, and baselines.

Software configuration management performs or keeps track of various tasks such as configuration control, configuration status accounting, configuration auditing, build management, process management, environment management, and defect tracking

The global software configuration management market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to an increase in the demand for virtual or cloud-based software configuration management among organizations

Global Software Configuration Management Market: Dynamics

Global Software Configuration Management Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Rise in adoption of cloud-based configuration among organizations is estimated to boost the demand for software configuration management across the globe. This is primarily because cloud-based software configuration management has lower deployment cost and maintenance expenses as compared to that incurred by on-premise software configuration management.

Increased demand for customized products with numerous options is likely to propel the need for several product configurations, which in turn is estimated to boost the demand for software configuration management market during the forecast period

Surge in demand for effective compliance with stringent regulatory laws is a major factor that is projected to boost the global software configuration management market in the next few years

Rise in demand for software configuration management from enterprises to simplify and synchronize resources is estimated to propel the global software configuration management market during the forecast period

Increased demand for automated management of IT policies and processes along with emergence of digital technologies across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for software configuration management during the forecast period

Data security and privacy concerns are expected to hamper the software configuration management during the forecast period

Increase in complexities during configuring applications from different environments to maintain optimum performance is a key factor that is projected to hinder the global software configuration management market in the next few years

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Software Configuration Management Market

Increasing cases of COVID-19 across the globe is resulting in economic slowdown. Developed countries are strongly affected by this pandemic. Most manufacturing or production of goods has been temporarily suspended all over the world. Businesses have been adversely impacted in most countries due to partial or full lockdown. This, in turn, is projected to indirectly hamper the global software configuration management market in the next few years.

Lack of industrial activity is expected to result in low cash flows, further hampering the funding of projects. However, companies are collaborated with technology giants to develop industrial digitalization technologies in order to minimise the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain and their businesses.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Software Configuration Management Market

In terms of region, the global software configuration management market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America dominated the global software configuration management market in 2019, due to the presence of well-established and technologically advanced players such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and BMC Software in the region. Rising demand for agile IT infrastructures is anticipated to boost the software configuration management market in the region.

The software configuration management market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid adoption of cloud computing technology along with increased awareness about agile and devops practices in the region.

Global Software Configuration Management Market: Competition Landscape

Several local, regional, and international players are active in the software configuration management market with strong presence. Rapid technological advancements have created significant opportunities in the global software configuration management market. Market players are gradually focusing on mergers and acquisition activities with technology partners to develop innovative and advanced solutions in order to improve their offerings and market reach.

Key Players Operating in Global Software Configuration Management Market

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services

BMC Software, Inc.

CA Technologies

Canonical Ltd.

CloudBees, Inc.

IBM Corporation

JetBrains s.r.o.

Micro Focus International plc

Microsoft Corporation

Northern.Tech AS

Octopus Deploy

Oracle Corporation

Puppet, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc. (Ansible)

Servicenow, Inc.

Global Software Configuration Management Market: Research Scope

Global Software Configuration Management Market, by Component

Software

Services Professional Managed



Global Software Configuration Management Market, by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Global Software Configuration Management Market, by Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Software Configuration Management Market, by End-user

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

transportation & Logistics

Other (Education, Travel & Tourism, etc.)

Global Software Configuration Management Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

