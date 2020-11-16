Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Internet Connectivity Tracker Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2030

Industrial Internet Connectivity Tracker Market – Introduction

Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of vehicles, physical devices, home appliances, and embedded electronic devices, sensors, software, and actuators. Internet connectivity helps to connect with IoT devices and exchange data and create a computer based system network with all industrial smart equipment or devices.

Industrial internet connectivity trackers help to improve the efficiency of production, reduces employee workloads, and economically benefits the company.

help to improve the efficiency of production, reduces employee workloads, and economically benefits the company. Industrial internet connectivity trackers are majorly used to monitor the industrial equipment during production and other industrial operations. It provides the working status of industrial connected devices and IoT devices.

The adoption of the industrial connected device or IoT devices is increasing among manufacturing, automobile, and food and beverages companies for better product results. Adoption of the industrial internet connectivity tracker is expected to increase to manage the connectivity of all industrial devices for sharing performance data and work progress with centralized systems.

Companies are adopting the industrial internet connectivity tracker majorly to control the robotics and programmable logic controllers (PLCs) to enhance the performance of industrial operations with limited human interaction. The centralized data system receives the data from all industrial connected deices with the help of an industrial internet connectivity tracker.

Key Drivers of the Industrial Internet Connectivity Tracker Market

Increasing adoption of industrial connected devices among manufacturing companies to improve production results is expected to drive the industrial internet connectivity tracker market

Developing a new operating model to create connected system in enterprises by connecting the operation with enterprise data platform for better production is expected to boost the industrial internet connectivity tracker market

Embedded solution providers or connected IoT device manufacturers are offering advanced solutions for industrial processes with internal connectivity solutions. This is expected to offer significant revenue opportunities to solution providers of industrial internet connectivity trackers.

Integration issues with IoT devices and inadequate technical knowledge expected to hinder the growth of the industrial internet connectivity tracker market

Integration issues of industrial internet connectivity trackers in several IoT devices and data sharing issues are key factors that restrain the market

Inadequate technical knowledge about industrial internet connectivity trackers in the market is expected to hamper the performance of the system. This is also expected to impede the industrial internet connectivity tracker market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Industrial Internet Connectivity Tracker Market

Industrial internet connectivity tracker solutions are extensively adopted by manufacturing, automobile, and consumer electronics companies to increase productivity. Production output of companies and investment on new product development is slowing down due to lockdown conditions, but companies are adopting industrial internet connectivity trackers for enhancing the data collection process for IoT devices.

Growing demand for more advanced industrial connected devices in regions such as Asia Pacific for the healthcare industry is likely to create future opportunities for industrial internet connectivity trackers in the coming years.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Industrial Internet Connectivity Tracker Market

North America held prominent share of the global industrial internet connectivity tracker market due to the presence of major players in the region and significant adoption of IoT devices in production lines or in industrial plants.

The industrial internet connectivity tracker market in Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increasing technological investment in industrial connected devices in healthcare and manufacturing by major players to provide solutions during the COVID-19 period across these regions.

Key Players Operating in the Global Industrial Internet Connectivity Tracker Market

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. is a global provider of Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking technologies. The company offers routing and switching solutions, IP telephony, optical networking, security, storage, and networking and wireless technology. Cisco Systems, Inc. provides complete solutions for networking and enterprise voice and video communication and offers a broad range of services which includes technical support and other advanced services. The company provides IoT networking connectivity products and solutions to different industries.

Oracle Corporation

Oracle Corporation is a multinational computer technology company which develops and markets cloud engineered systems, database software and technology, and enterprise software products. The company offers its cloud products in all three layers of the cloud: Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). Oracle’s on-premise offerings include application software, Oracle database, and middleware software and hardware such as servers and storage and networking products.

Other key players operating in the global industrial internet connectivity tracker market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, The General Electric Company (GE Group) and The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Global Industrial Internet Connectivity Tracker Market: Research Scope

Global Industrial Internet Connectivity Tracker Market, by Type

4G/5G

Satellite

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

LPWA-LTE

LPWA-Proprietary

Fixed Line

Global Industrial Internet Connectivity Tracker Market, by Application

Industrial Smart Glasses

Industrial Asset Monitoring

Robotics and PLCs

Global Industrial Internet Connectivity Tracker Market Segmentation, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



