Non-contact Measurement Systems Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2019 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis & Forecast To 2027

Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market – Introduction
- Non-contact measurement systems provide high measurement resolutions, dynamic response to picometers, and can easily measure fragile, small parts without any risk to harmful delicate structures. Non-contact measurement systems comprise far more innovative imaging & inspection methods, including handheld optical measurement tools (GapGun).
- Non-contact measurement systems are advance designs that utilize the latest technology to transform a highly reliable electric field measurement into a particular 24-bit digital reading to measure accurate position, motion, thickness, and vibration. Non-contact measuring systems use light in place of the stylus, which is widely used across contact-type measuring systems.
Increasing adoption of non-contact measurement systems in manufacturing sector: Prominent driving factor of the non-contact measurement systems market
- These days, the manufacturing sector is becoming more complex. Products are more multifaceted and with tighter tolerances. Therefore, manufacturers are adopting novel technologies to improve their product process chain and increase operation efficiency.
- Non-contact measurement systems provide the capability to measure the profile or dimensional integrity of a product’s part rapidly without touching any surface. The non-contact measurement systems deliver the appropriate method for product’s surfaces to be measured to certify the continuous quality examination at every single point during the production process.
- Non-contact measurement systems are widely utilized in metal units, automotive units, rubber & tire processing units, plastic units, and various other sectors.
- Therefore, increasing adoption of non-contact measurement systems specifically in the manufacturing sector is projected to impact the market significantly.
Lack of awareness in terms of adoption of non-contact measurement systems expected to significantly hamper the market
- Growth of the non-contact measurement systems market is hampered specifically in developing nations such as India, Indonesia, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico, where manufacturers are still utilizing traditional measurement systems such as contact measurement systems instead of non-contact measurement systems. Therefore, lack of awareness in terms of adoption of non-contact measurement systems is expected to significantly hamper the market.
North America to hold major share of the global non-contact measurement systems market
- In terms of region, the global non-contact measurement systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa
- North America is anticipated to account for major share of the global non-contact measurement systems market during the forecast period due to increasing need to improve manufacturing processes & product quality, indicating potential growth of the market in this region. Europe is estimated to be the second largest market for non-contact measurement systems from 2019 to 2027. Rapid growth of technologically advanced sensors in the production process is likely to drive the market in the region.
- Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly expanding region of the global non-contact measurement systems market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for non-contact measurement systems across various manufacturing industries (metal, plastic, rubber & tire, automotive etc.), which is expected to increase the adoption of non-contact measurement systems in the region.
Key Players Operating in the Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market
- IBS Precision Engineering BV
- Landau Gage
- Micro-Epsilon
- MTI Instruments Inc.
- Newport (Optical Metrology Inc.)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Third Dimension
- Vision Engineering Ltd.
Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market: Research Scope
Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Services
- Professional
- Managed
Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market, by Product
- Stereoscopic Vision
- Structured Light Pattern
- Time of Flight
- Ultrasound
Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market, by Application
- Position or Displacement Measurement
- Thickness Measurement
- Run-out / Eccentricity Measurement
- Deformation Measurement
- Vibration Measurement
Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market, by End-user
- Metal Industry
- Automobile Industry
- Rubber & Tire Processing Industry
- Plastic Industry
- Others
Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.
Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:
- Customer Experience Maps
- Insights and Tools based on data-driven research
- Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities
- Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey
The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.
The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
