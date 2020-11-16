Non-contact Measurement Systems Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2019 | Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis & Forecast To 2027

Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market – Introduction

Non-contact measurement systems provide high measurement resolutions, dynamic response to picometers, and can easily measure fragile, small parts without any risk to harmful delicate structures. Non-contact measurement systems comprise far more innovative imaging & inspection methods, including handheld optical measurement tools (GapGun).

Increasing adoption of non-contact measurement systems in manufacturing sector: Prominent driving factor of the non-contact measurement systems market

These days, the manufacturing sector is becoming more complex. Products are more multifaceted and with tighter tolerances. Therefore, manufacturers are adopting novel technologies to improve their product process chain and increase operation efficiency.

Non-contact measurement systems provide the capability to measure the profile or dimensional integrity of a product’s part rapidly without touching any surface. The non-contact measurement systems deliver the appropriate method for product’s surfaces to be measured to certify the continuous quality examination at every single point during the production process.

Non-contact measurement systems are widely utilized in metal units, automotive units, rubber & tire processing units, plastic units, and various other sectors.

Therefore, increasing adoption of non-contact measurement systems specifically in the manufacturing sector is projected to impact the market significantly.

Lack of awareness in terms of adoption of non-contact measurement systems expected to significantly hamper the market

Growth of the non-contact measurement systems market is hampered specifically in developing nations such as India, Indonesia, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico, where manufacturers are still utilizing traditional measurement systems such as contact measurement systems instead of non-contact measurement systems. Therefore, lack of awareness in terms of adoption of non-contact measurement systems is expected to significantly hamper the market.

North America to hold major share of the global non-contact measurement systems market

In terms of region, the global non-contact measurement systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to account for major share of the global non-contact measurement systems market during the forecast period due to increasing need to improve manufacturing processes & product quality, indicating potential growth of the market in this region. Europe is estimated to be the second largest market for non-contact measurement systems from 2019 to 2027. Rapid growth of technologically advanced sensors in the production process is likely to drive the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly expanding region of the global non-contact measurement systems market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for non-contact measurement systems across various manufacturing industries (metal, plastic, rubber & tire, automotive etc.), which is expected to increase the adoption of non-contact measurement systems in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market

IBS Precision Engineering BV

Landau Gage

Micro-Epsilon

MTI Instruments Inc.

Newport (Optical Metrology Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Third Dimension

Vision Engineering Ltd.

Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market: Research Scope

Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market, by Component

Hardware

Services Professional Managed



Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market, by Product

Stereoscopic Vision

Structured Light Pattern

Time of Flight

Ultrasound

Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market, by Application

Position or Displacement Measurement

Thickness Measurement

Run-out / Eccentricity Measurement

Deformation Measurement

Vibration Measurement

Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market, by End-user

Metal Industry

Automobile Industry

Rubber & Tire Processing Industry

Plastic Industry

Others

Global Non-contact Measurement Systems Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

