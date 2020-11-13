Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Wayside Control Systems Market

Global Wayside Control Systems Market – Introduction

Wayside control systems easily connect train operations to back-of?ce management for monitoring, vital signaling, and other applications. Wayside control systems effortlessly integrate control, networking, and information processing in a single automation control system.

Wayside control systems helps to expand industrial network efficiently & quickly, and their industrial-grade design also assures stability & reliability. Wayside control systems are generally used in the rail industry.

Increasing budget for development of railways driving the global wayside control systems market

Emerging countries such as India and China are digitalizing their railway infrastructure by allocating higher budgets for the same. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, India is expected to allocate a budget of US$124.13 Bn to its railway sector from 2018 to 2022, which was US$18.8 Bn in 2017.

Simultaneously, numerous countries worldwide are constantly focusing on increasing their rail budget to adopt novel technologies such as rolling stock, wayside control systems, etc. For instance, according to the Canadian government, the Canadian National Railway (CN) department invested approximately US$320 Mn in Ontario to enhance the railway structure. Therefore, increasing budgets or expenditure for development of railways is driving the global wayside control systems market.

Rise in use of public transport services to minimize traffic congestions, expected to be an opportunity in near future for the market