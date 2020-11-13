Automotive Collision Mitigation System Market 2020 : Key Development Opportunities Hidden In Emerging Economies

Demand for a vehicle system that impedes the severity of a frontal crash of a vehicle is driving the global automotive collision mitigation system market. The collision mitigation system is commonly known as collision avoidance system, pre-crash system, or forward collision warning system. It prevents a frontal collision by alerting the vehicle driver about an impending vehicle ahead, by sounding an alarm, and reduces the severity of damage in case of a collision.

market. The collision mitigation system is commonly known as collision avoidance system, pre-crash system, or forward collision warning system. It prevents a frontal collision by alerting the vehicle driver about an impending vehicle ahead, by sounding an alarm, and reduces the severity of damage in case of a collision. The automotive collision mitigation system utilizes ultrasonic sound radars, LIDARs, sensors, and cameras to detect the presence of an object in the vicinity of the vehicle. A collision mitigation system adopted in the vehicle, together with automated emergency braking (AEB) system, enhances the safety features of the vehicle and stops vehicle in case the sensors detect the possibility of an eminent crash.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75005

Increasing trend toward vehicle autonomy, which aims to develop a driverless autonomous vehicle, is further boosting the global automotive collision mitigation system market. An autonomous vehicle (AV) is incorporated with several active and passive safety systems including automated emergency braking (AEB), hill hold control systems, and collision mitigation or collision warning system. The sensors and cameras in a collision warning system provide input data to the vehicle’s artificial intelligence unit, which in turn either stops the vehicle or changes the vehicle’s lane in response to an imminent threat of collision.

Rise in demand for driver assistance systems aiming to increase the diver’s alertness in the vehicle is fueling the global automotive collision mitigation system market. According to WHO, of the 1.35 million deaths due to vehicle accidents, 95% of accidents are caused due to human errors. Furthermore, driving at night becomes challenging for vehicle drivers, as it can be difficult to spot a motorcyclist, bicycle-rider or a pedestrian on the road ahead. Proximity sensors incorporated in an automotive collision mitigation system enable the vehicle driver to stop the vehicle before it crashes into an object, by sounding an alarm or displaying a warning on the user HMI (human machine interface) display in the vehicle. This, in turn, prevents the vehicle from crashing into another vehicle or object.

Several initiatives by governments across the globe to increase the safety rating of vehicles in order to reduce fatalities in accidents are boosting the global automotive collision mitigation system market. For instance, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) U.S. has mandated automakers to install the vehicle collision warning systems in their vehicles in order to curb the accidental fatality rate. Moreover, several automakers including Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, BMW, FIAT (FCA) and Audi have integrated collision mitigation systems in their vehicles. In 2014, BMW was awarded the EuroNCAP award for developing the “BMW Pedestrian Warning with City Brake Activation” system.

The automotive industry in developing economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Malaysia is witnessing rapid technological advancements. Emergence of domestic aftermarket suppliers and manufacturers in the automotive industry in countries in Asia Pacific is likely to propel the automotive collision mitigation system market in the region.

China is a key manufacturer and consumer of electric vehicles (EVs). EV and AV makers are rapidly adopting collision mitigation systems to enhance vehicle safety.

Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi in India; Manila in the Philippines; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Dhaka in Bangladesh are major cities in Asia Pacific that witness higher rate of collisions. Therefore, demand for vehicles with collision mitigation systems is rising in the cities mentioned above in order to reduce the rate of vehicle collisions. All the factors mentioned above are propelling the global automotive collision mitigation system market.

Key players operating in global automotive collision mitigation system market:

The global automotive collision mitigation system market is highly concentrated due to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive collision mitigation system market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Autoliv Inc.

Delphi Automotive

Mobileye

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Siemens AG

WABCO Vehicle Control Services

Magna International

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Automotive Collision mitigation System Market, Request for a Sample

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=75005

Global Automotive Collision mitigation System Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Collision mitigation System Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan MPV MUV SUV

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Heavy Commercial



Global Automotive Collision mitigation System Market, by Level of Autonomous Vehicle

Fully Autonomous Vehicle

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Global Automotive Collision mitigation System Market, by Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid

Electrical

Global Automotive Collision mitigation System Market, by Component

DC Motor

Cameras

Sensors

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Other

Global Automotive Collision mitigation System Market, by Technology

Radar

LIDAR

Cameras

Ultrasonic

Others

Global Automotive Collision mitigation System Market, by Type

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection

Lane Departure Warning

Electronic Stability Control

Driver Monitoring System

Others (Autonomous Emergency Braking, Parking Assist System, etc.)

Global Automotive Collision mitigation System Market, by Manufacturer

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Collision mitigation System Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com