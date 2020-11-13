Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detector Market et Estimated To Experience A Huge Growth During Forecast period 2019 -2027

Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors: Introduction

A carbon monoxide detector (or, CO detector) is a device that detects presence of the carbon monoxide (CO) gas so as to prevent poisoning. Manufacturers have recently changed the definition of a single-station CO detector with a sound device to a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm.

CO detectors are designed to measure CO levels over the time and to sound an alarm before dangerous levels of CO accumulate in the environment. Sounding of alarm gives people adequate warning to safely ventilate the area or evacuate.

Demand from Commercial and Residential End-Users to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Carbon monoxide is the second-most common cause of deaths due to non-medicinal poisoning. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), over 10,000 individuals are poisoned by carbon monoxide and require medical treatment every year and more than 438 people in the U.S. die due to carbon monoxide poisoning every year.

Leakage of CO or increase in the level of CO can affect commercial and residential end-users including individual consumers, commercial buildings, public premises, health care organizations, and educational institutions. Increasing number of accidents and rising requirement for safety of people have resulted in the increased demand for CO alarms.

Home appliances such as geysers, dryers, and refrigerators and areas that lack proper aeration, such as garages and service centers, are major and common sources of carbon monoxide. Since CO is odorless and colorless, the risk of affecting individuals is high. Thus, the need for CO detectors has been increasing from residential and commercial end-users.

Government Awareness about and Adherence to Carbon Monoxide Protection Safety Standards

Due to the increasing prevalence of illnesses and deaths caused by high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) in homes and buildings, state legislatures in the U.S. have decided to adopt laws authorizing the use of carbon monoxide detectors

The mandate varies from every enclosed room being required to have detectors, to every room that has a smoke alarm to have a detector, with only day-care centers and group homes needing detectors. For instance, since March 2018, a majority of states in the U.S. have enacted statutes regarding carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and the others have promulgated regulations on CO detectors.

Carbon monoxide is a hazardous gas that affects the brain and the blood circulation system. Different safety standards for CO detectors exist, which include CO alarms as well. Various other local, regional, and national safety authorities are also promoting the use of CO detectors.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detector Market

In terms of region, the global carbon monoxide (CO) detector market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

The carbon monoxide (CO) detector market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increase in population, industrialization, and the large number of manufacturers.

The carbon monoxide (CO) detector market in North America and Europe is likely to witness stagnant growth in the next few years

Key Players in Global Market

The global carbon monoxide (CO) detector market was highly fragmented in 2018. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products and gain higher market share.

Key players operating in the global carbon monoxide (CO) detector market are:

ABB Ltd

Aeroqual Ltd

Alphasense

Dynament Ltd

GfG Europe Ltd

NGK Insulators Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Trolex Ltd

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Global Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detector Market: Research Scope

Global Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detector Market, by Type

Semiconductor Sensor

Electrochemical Sensor

Solid-state/MOS Sensor

PID

Catalytic

Infrared

Global Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detector Market, by Application

Medical

Petrochemical

Building Automation

Industrial

Environmental

Automotive

Others

Global Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detector Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



