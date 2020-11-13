Covid-19 Impact on GPS Tracking Device Market Share, Trends and Growth 2017 to 2025

Global GPS Tracking Device Market: Overview

The global market for GPS tracking devices is gaining momentum due to the adoption of better technologies across several sectors. The impetus given to security systems and better management of resources will play a pivotal in enhancing market growth. GPS (Ground Positioning System) technology is widely used to determine the precise location of vehicles and other mobile entities. The information regarding the moving object can be transmitted to a central control unit or can also be stored within the tracking device. The system uses satellite, radio, or cellular modems fitted with the tracking device; devices enabled with GPS can be used to track the mobile objects. The device’s location uses geometric coordinates to position the object on a map. The GPS tracking system is divided into three parts viz. basic, intermediate, and advance design.

The market could be segmented based on the following parameters: type, industry, deployment vehicle, and region. Each of these categorizations are vital in ascertaining the progress of the market. It is important to analyze the sub-segments within these categories to get a wider purview of the market.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34658

Transparency Market Research (TMR) elucidates key facts about the market in a report. The market dynamics have been decrypted to understand the pivotal forces that could augment growth in the future. The report employs pragmatic methodologies to gauge the progress of the market, and collects data through primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research. The market growth has been quantified in the form of key parameters such as growth rate, market value, and regional market share. The report shall act as an important focal point for market players and analysts to gauge the future success of the market.

Global GPS Tracking Device Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

The prime reason that propels demand for GPS devices is the accuracy of these devices in ascertaining the position of mobile objects. Moreover, the installation of these devices does not incur very high costs, which further popularizes these devices. The relatively low cost also makes it easy for small- and medium-sized businesses to deploy these systems and improve their efficiency. Hence, the market has been expanding its consumer base over the years. The transport industry is a key consumer of these products; buses, trucks, freights, and cars owned by businesses are fitted with GPS tracking system. Another important factor bolstering demand is installation of these devices across public transport systems. The governments want to add utility to public services, thus, these systems are being rapidly adopted across government undertakings.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34658

Global GPS Tracking Device Market: Regional Analysis

The global market for GPS tracking devices is geographically segmented into the Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a high growth rate on account of the rising popularity of automation in the regions. The affluence of regional market is expected to depend on the assistance from government initiatives and expansion of transport businesses.

Global GPS Tracking Device Market: Vendor Landscape

The market players operational in the global market are expected to innovate their solution portfolio to garner a greater market share. The leading players include Laird PLC,Calamp Corp, Teltonika UAB, Concox Wireless Solution Co., Ltd., TomTom International BV, Sierra Wireless Inc.,Geotab Inc. Meitrack Group, ATrack Technology Inc, Orbocomm Inc, Ltd, and Trackimo LLC.

Global GPS Tracking Device Market: Vendor Landscape: based on type

OBD device

Standalone tracker

Advance tracker

Global GPS Tracking Device Market: Vendor Landscape: based on deployment vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Cargo

Container

Global GPS Tracking Device Market: Vendor Landscape: based on industry

Metals & Mining

Transportation

Logistics and Construction

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=34658

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advent-of-covid-19-pandemic-to-add-extra-stars-of-growth-to-global-consumer-identity-and-access-management-market-during-forecast-period-of-2020-2030-opines-tmr-301153292.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com