Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Market (COVID-19) to Witness Astonishing Growth by Forecast 2017 -2025

Free Space Optics Communication Market: Snapshot

Presence of a copious number of big and small players makes the global free space optics (FSO) market highly dynamic. The market is being primarily driven by the growing demand for high bandwidth and increasing application of free optics in military application. In addition, growing usage of free space optics in 3G and 4G networks and quick and easy installation of this technology is also positively impacting the market.

Posing a hindrance to the global free space optics market is the environmental interference or atmospheric attention affecting the signal quality. Serving to tackle the problem is the laser auto tracking devices, multi-beam, multi-path architecture, and hybrid dual mode RF technology to mitigate the effects of atmospheric attenuation. Therefore, the global market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global free space optics market will rise at a phenomenal CAGR of 32.5% from 2017 to 2025. Expanding at this pace, the market which was worth US$92.2 mn in 2017 will likely become worth US$1.07 bn by 2025.

Data Transmission Key Application Segment on Account of Security Accorded by FSO

Depending upon application, the key segments of the global free space optics market are storage area network, data transmission, defense, security, airborne applications, healthcare, disaster recover, last mile access, etc. Of them, the application of free space optics for data transmission accounted for maximum share in the market. This because the data transmitted through free space optics is more secure compared to RF or other wireless transmission technologies. Hence, it is preferred over the conventional wireless technologies. The data can be transmitted over an encrypted connection, which adds to the degree of security available in FSO data transmission.

The application free space optics in the defense sector comes in the second position. The deployment of FSO technology in this application area has been persistent, owing to its high bandwidth capacity, low bit error rates, less power consumption and high communications security which are of utmost importance in defense applications. In the years ahead, growing demand from other application areas such as healthcare and airborne applications among other is expected to bolster the market growth.

Focus on Research and Development Makes North America Market Dominant

From a geographical standpoint, North America and Europe are key regions that had a combined share of 60% in the global free space optics market. Thrust on research and development activities and early penetration of latest technology in these regions have served to fuel their markets. In fact, FSO technology has been in use by the U.S. military for several years primarily in the ship-to-ship and naval communications. In addition, continued network facilitation and upgrades is also positively influencing the market in the region. The market in North America is predicted to clock a CAGR of 32.1% in the forecast period to pull in a revenue of US$312.2 mn by 2025 from US$29.1 mn in 2016. The market in Europe, is expected to rise at a CAGR of 31.9% in the forecast period to become worth US$280.5 mn in 2025 from US$23.9 mn in 2016.

Vis-à-vis growth rate, Asia Pacific is projected to outpace all other regions by registering a CAGR of 33.4% from 2017 to 2025. The proliferation of telecommunication and IT in the rapidly expanding economies of India and China is at the forefront of driving growth in the global free space optics market.

Some of the key players in the global free space optics market are Trimble Hungary Ltd., Mostcom Ltd., AOptix Technologies Inc., Optelix, LightPointe Communications, Inc., IBSENtelecom Ltd., Harris Corporation, Anova Technologies, fSONA Networks Corp., and Wireless Excellence Limited.

