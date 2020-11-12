Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Submarine Power Cable Market

The global submarine power cable market was valued at US$ 5,141.8 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to register a stable CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Submarine Power Cable Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’ Growing number of offshore wind generation capacity additions, increasing demand for grid interconnections and island connections, and rising demand from offshore oil & gas sector have augmented the global submarine power cable market.

Request PDF Brochure :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26633

The market in Europe is expanding at the maximum CAGR of 10.8% owing to numerous technological innovations and increasing demand for submarine power cables in the region.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-lockdowns-lead-to-surge-in-snacking-and-unlock-new-growth-opportunities-north-america-to-dominate-snack-products-market-opines-tmr-301123816.html

Growth in Offshore Wind Power Generation to Drive the Submarine Power Cable Market

Submarine power cable systems are laid under the water for communication and electric transmission. These cables carry signals over long distances and they are primarily used to connect the mainland with large islands. The growing need to interconnect grids for optimum utilization of renewable energy, for example, offshore wind energy, is boosting the demand for submarine power cables. Increasing investments in the renewable energy sector, technology advancements and favorable government initiatives are major factors driving the global submarine power cable market. New additions to offshore wind generation capacity are undergoing in various developing countries. Furthermore, the increasing demand to generate electricity from offshore oil and gas facilities is another factor that propels the global submarine power cable market. Submarine cables or submarine fiber optic cables are laid on the ocean beds with the objective to connect various regions across the world for the communication purpose. These cables are also employed by various telecom carrier providers and private companies, such as Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, to provide their services across the globe. Increasing online content and rising Internet speed have led to high demand for submarine power cables.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=26633<ype=S

Furukawa Electric, General Cable Corporation, NKT Holding, and Prysmian Group to Continue to Lead the Global Submarine Power Cable Market

The company profiling of key players operating in the global submarine power cable market includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for years from 2016 to 2018. Major players operating in the global market and profiled in the report are Furukawa Electric, General Cable Corporation, Hengtong Group, Hydro Group, KEI Industries, LS Cable & System, Nexans, NKT Holding, Prysmian Group, and Sumitomo Electric Industries. Various players are introducing technologically advanced submarine power cables and establishing partnerships with other players.

The global submarine power cable market has been segmented as follows:

Global Submarine Power Cable Market, by Type

Single-core Cable

Multi-core Cable

Global Submarine Power Cable Market, by Application

Offshore Wind Power Generation

Inter-country and Island Connection

Offshore Oil Rigs

Others

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.