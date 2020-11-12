Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Geothermal Power Equipment Market

Geothermal Power Equipment Market: Key Highlights

The global geothermal power equipment market was valued at ~ US$ 20 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of during the forecast period. Among the plant types, the flash steam power plants segment accounted for a substantial share of the global geothermal power equipment market in 2018.

Among the products, the turbines segment held a significant share of the global geothermal power equipment market in 2018.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the region with high growth potential for the geothermal power equipment market in the next few years, owing to the large-scale production of geothermal power in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Key Drivers of the Geothermal Power Equipment Market

Over the last few years, the focus on reducing dependence on coal and other fossil fuels has increased considerably across the world. Several new geothermal power projects are being established. Most of them are undergoing development, and they would start contributing to the global energy mix on a consistent basis in the next few years.

Rise in the number of favorable government initiatives and policies regarding geothermal power is a key driver of the geothermal power equipment market. Various countries such as the U.S., Japan, and those in the European Union have enacted major energy policies geared specifically toward geothermal power plants. These include feed-in tariffs, tax credits, net metering, and capital subsidies. For example, In 2016, Japan’s Ministry of Economic Trade and Industry introduced feed-in-tariffs (FITs) of US$ 0.26 for less than 150-MW geothermal power plants and US$ 0.36 for greater than 150-MW plants. In 2013 , the Government of Indonesia announced new feed-in-tariffs for geothermal power ranging from US$ 0.105/kWh (for projects with high-temperature resources and capacity of more than 55 MW) to US$ 0.19/kWh (for projects with low-temperature resources and capacity of up to 10 MW).



Global Geothermal Power Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

The global geothermal power equipment market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players.

High capital investments and ongoing technological advancements in the geothermal power equipment market are anticipated to lower the threat of entry of new players in the market in the near future.

Key players operating in the geothermal power equipment market include MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD, General Electric, Toshiba Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc., Boreal Geothermal, Loki Geothermal, Turboden S.p.A, Chevron Corporation, TAS Energy Inc., Ergil, and Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

Global Geothermal Power Equipment Market by Plant

Dry Steam Plants

Flash Steam Plants

Binary Cycle Power Plants

Global Geothermal Power Equipment Market by Product

Transformers

Turbines

Separators

Generators

Condensers

Others

