Temporary Tattoo Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2027

Tattoos have been a form of human expression for centuries. However, the trend of getting inked began since the last decade. Temporary tattoo is a type of tattoo which remains on the skin for limited span of time. This non-permanent nature of the tattoo has increased its popularity in recent times.

Temporary tattoos can be airbrushed, painted, or drawn on the skin. Temporary tattoo is used for identification, advertising, expression, awareness etc. Temporary tattoos are available in different sizes and colors. It is used in various activities such as sports event, music events, and for social causes.

Rise in technology, urbanization, social media marketing, and disposable income is expected to lead to the growth of the temporary tattoo market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Restraints of the Global Temporary Tattoo Market

The first promotion of temporary tattoo was by inserting it in bubble gum wrapper. The leak and peel tattoo became famous in the late 90s around the world. The rise in demand to create a glamorous illusion on the skin is expected to fuel the demand for temporary tattoo during the forecast period.

Marketing and advertising agencies adopt different techniques to promote their brands. Customized brand tattoo sticker is a good form of advertising. Tattoos are handed out to customers at events or social gatherings. Customized tattoos are also made for kids to promote kids brands. Kids demand temporary tattoo of a particular character or superhero.

The market for tattoos is growing extensively and the correct concept and tattoo idea will create new opportunities. Temporary tattoos are cheaper than permanent tattoos. A lot of thinking goes into getting a tattoo for many people but for the other half it is an impulsive decision which may be regretted. The advantage of a temporary tattoo is its ease of removal. Water and soap removes the tattoo instantly, though some tattoos do remain for a few days or a week.

Temporary tattoos which are available today are made of good quality ink and glue which lasts for a longer duration. Emoji tattoos are fairly famous and can be given to students or young kids in the form of a gift. Henna tattoo is a part of tradition in some countries such as India and Pakistan. Black henna temporary tattoos are popular in amusement parks, fairs, and markets in Canada.

Many people get skin allergy including pigmentation loss and scars by applying temporary tattoo; this is likely to hamper the market.

Advances in printing technology are likely to improve tattoo manufacturing processes. Continuous advancement in printing technology for the development of decal-based tattoo is also contributing to the growth of this market.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Temporary Tattoo Market

Geographically, the global temporary tattoo market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Global players are focusing on improving the quality of ink, paper, and concept. Companies are expanding and focusing on developing new tattoo technologies, strengthening of brands, and increasing their customer base through strategic hires.

Companies are also trying to give the look and feel of permanent tattoos to customers. Major companies hire tattoo artists, graphic designers, and fine artists to create temporary tattoos.

North America is expected to lead the market followed by Europe and Asia. The Asian market is set to grow substantially due to rise in millennial and increasing disposable income.

Leading players operating in the global temporary tattoo market include:

Grifoll Print Promotions S.L.

Promoskin.eu | Temporary Tattoos

Inkbox ink Inc.

Horizonsources

Inkwear

Momentary Ink

Temporary Tattoos TattooedNow!

TATTLY

Tattootatu

Buzz Temporary Tattoos

