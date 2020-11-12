Automotive Pre-crash Seat Belt Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2027

- Pre-crash seat belts are responsible for occupant safety in case of a frontal collision. They are designed to protect an occupant from a possible injury caused due to the seat belt. Pre-crash seat belts are operated by a motor attached to a sensor, which senses a possible crash and tightens the belt in order to minimize injury. The pre-crash seat belt is activated to prevent an injury when the seat belt system senses excessive pressure on the seat belt and breaks contact with the seat belt anchor.
- Increase in research and development activities and the demand for vehicle occupant safety systems has led to advancements in seat belt systems of vehicles. Modern seat belt systems are more reliable as compared to the older variants. Pre-crash seat belt is a key component of the seat belt system and is responsible for engaging the seat belt system when the vehicle accelerates or decelerates suddenly. Rising installation of seatbelt systems in vehicles is driving the automotive pre-crash seat belt market.
Key drivers of automotive pre- crash seat belt market
- An integrated safety system offers the benefit of crash avoidance and reduction of severity of the crash. The industry developed various products for driver assistance and safety, such as Pre-Crash Brake Assist (PBA), Full Range Active Cruise Control (ACC), and Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS). The monitoring system plays an important role of detecting hazardous objects and kinematic characteristics such as speed, direction, collision time, and object distinction. The monitoring system splits the driving condition into two zones; collision avoidance zone and collision mitigation zone. The collision mitigation zone is composed of the “pre-crash” and “post contact” states. Pre-crash technologies activate countermeasures prior to impact in order to reduce the crash severity.
- Rise in demand for luxury vehicles attributed to an increase in disposable income and improvement in standards of living is driving the global pre-crash seat belt market. Furthermore, a key reason for customers to buy a luxury vehicle is the integration of advanced safety features in these vehicles. Several automakers are attracting customers by providing advanced luxurious features including multiple air bags, connected technology, and advanced safety features.
- Stringent regulations pertaining to vehicle safety are further boosting the global automotive pre-crash seat belt market. Several governments and regulatory authorities have taken initiatives and enacted country-wide vehicle standards and legislations that mandate implementation of seat belt system in a vehicle in order to address the issue of increasing accidental fatalities. For instance, CENTRAL MOTOR VEHICLES RULES 1989, Rule 125 (1), India requires automakers to equip every vehicle with the seat belt for vehicle driver and other occupants. Similar regulations have been enacted in several countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, China, France, Russia, and Japan.
For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Automotive Pre-crash Seat Belt Market, Request for a Sample:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=75497
Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of automotive pre-crash seat belt market
- Several free-trade agreements between Europe-Asia and UAS-Asia have resulted in economic growth of counties such as India, China, Malaysia, and South Korea in Asia Pacific, which has boosted the disposable income and living standards of the population in the region. This, in turn, is shifting consumer preference toward owning a vehicle which has advance safety features.
- Legislations enacted by governments and organizations of various countries are compelling automakers to increase integration of safety features in vehicles. For instance, the Government of the UK, UN regulations, EU Standards on Vehicle Safety by European Transport Safety Council, and safety regulation by SIAM India are a few governing authorities that have made installation of anti-theft systems, vehicle tracking systems, vehicle immobilizing systems mandatory in vehicles. This, in turn, drives the adoption of vehicle occupant protection systems.
Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75497
Key players operating in automotive pre- crash seat belt market:
- DENSO Corporation
- Continental AG
- Autoliv Inc.
- Takata India Pvt Ltd.
- TOKAIRIKA CO Ltd.
- BERGER GROUP, GWR Co.
- Goradia Industries Ltd.
- Seat Belt Solutions LLC
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Read Our Latest Press Release:
- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appetite-of-food-manufacturers-for-new-preservation-methods-unlocks-new-revenue-streams-in-advanced-packaging-technologies-market—tmr-301147621.html
- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unique-features-of-collapsible-metal-tubes-to-serve-as-prominent-growth-prospect-for-collapsible-metal-tubes-market-across-forecast-period-of-2017-2025-tmr-301152145.html
- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-smart-technologies-to-propel-fans-and-blowers-market-forward-tmr-301154907.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.
Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.
Contact
Transparency Market Research State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com