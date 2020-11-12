Automotive Active Suspension Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2027

- An active suspension system controls the vertical movement of the wheels relative to vehicle body .This system uses actuators that lower or raise the chassis according to the road condition.
- Currently, every vehicle manufacturing firm is focused on providing comfort and safety in their vehicles. The active suspension system has the capability to adjust itself continuously according to the changing road conditions. The basic principle of the active suspension is to measure vertical movement and roll and pitch of the body of the vehicle. This information prompts the system to adjust the dampers according to road conditions.
Key drivers of automotive active suspension market
- Currently, an increasing trend toward the development of autonomous vehicle is projected to boost the active suspension system market. The active suspension system measures the roll, pitch and vertical movement of the vehicle.
- Consumers prefer a comfortable and safe drive while buying a vehicle and hence, every OEM and aftermarket player is emphasizing on the development of new technologies. Technologies such as the active suspension system are estimated to boost the market in the near future.
- An active suspension system can be utilized to optimize ride comfort. Furthermore, it is capable of decreasing the roll of the vehicle’s body during cornering and subsequently, maintain an optimal orientation of the tires with respect to the road.
Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of global automotive active suspension system market
- Increasing research and development on electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous vehicle (AVs) and the demand for premium vehicles in China, Japan, and India is boosting the active suspension market in Asia Pacific. Newly developed EVs and premium vehicles are being integrated with comfort systems such as the active suspension.
- New entrants in the automotive market in China, India, Japan, and South Korea are likely to influence research and development on the active suspension system in the automotive market in Asia Pacific. Several free-trade agreements between Europe-Asia and UAS-Asia have resulted in economic expansion of counties such as India, China, Malaysia, and South Korea in Asia Pacific, which has boosted the disposable income and enhanced living standards of the population in the region. Consequently, all the factors mentioned above are likely to propel the automotive active suspension market in Asia Pacific.
Key players operating in automotive active suspension market:
- Tenneco Inc.
- Bose Corporation
- Continental AG
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Delphi Technologies Ltd
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Daimler AG
- Quanser Inc.
- BWI Group
Global Automotive Active Suspension Market System Market: Research Scope
Global Automotive Active Suspension Market System Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Active Suspension Market System Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
- Fully Electric Vehicle
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Global Automotive Active Suspension Market System Market, by Autonomous Type
- Fully Autonomous
- Semi-Autonomous
Global Automotive Active Suspension Market System Market, by Actuation
- Electromagnetic
- Hydruacally
- Magneto Rheological System
- Solenoid valve System
- Electronically
Global Automotive Active Suspension Market System Market, by System
- Pure Active System
- Semi Active System
Global Automotive Active Suspension Market System Market, by Component
- ECU
- Adjustable Spring
- Sensors
- Actuator
- Air Spring
- Ball Joint
- Strut
- Bush
Global Automotive Active Suspension Market System Market, by Architecture Type
- Double Wishbone
- Macpherson Strut
- Multilink
- Air Suspension
- Leaf Spring
Global Automotive Active Suspension Market System Market, by Sales Channel
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Active Suspension Market System Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
