Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Mainline electric multiple unit is run by electric power that covers short and medium distances. These MEMUs run across cities as well as suburban areas.

is run by electric power that covers short and medium distances. These MEMUs run across cities as well as suburban areas. Electrical multiple units are used to transport large number of passengers to and from metropolitan areas. MEMU consists of motor coach and trailer coaches, the motor coach is the driving coach and the trailer coach consist of traction motor and traction electrics. The units such as motor coach and multiple trailer coach form a set of Train.

MEMU contains similar configuration coaches, which is 10 feet wide in dimension, So that platform constraint is eliminated. Demand for such trains is considerably high across the globe. According to the traffic and population most of the transport authorities and governments are investing in MEMU.

Key drivers of global mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) market

The Electric multiple unit is used for short distance in sub urban areas (up to 150kms) which is having frequent stops and starts. While mainline electric multiple unit is used for medium distance (300 to 500 km). Each MEMU train consists of one driving coach at each end. One basic unit of MEMU consist of one motor coach and one trailer coach. MEMU trains normally comprise 16 to 20 trailers.

The Mainline electrical multiple unit draws an alternating current from over-head electric lines through catenary wire. The rake is made up of steel body with light sliding doors and interior panels are made up of polymer. The trailers are fitted with surveillance cameras, LED lights, and LED indication for chain-pulling, and GPS-based passenger information system.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75489

Asia Pacific to be highly lucrative market for mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU)

Asia Pacific has significant rapid technological development. For instance, China is a key country in terms of research and development in the field of electricity generation. Furthermore, China is witnessing rapid adoption of electric units for both public and personal transport. Strategic partnership between rail factories to increase the production capacity of rail coaches in countries, such India, is expected to boost production of electric units.

Several high-speed rail projects have been planned in China, U.S., Russia, and several countries across Europe, and commuter rail projects have been planned in Latin America and Africa, which would benefit the MEMU rail industry. Investors such as Titagarh wagons Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Braithwaite and company are looking to invest in rail projects. This in turn is estimated to boost the market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) market

The mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of several top manufacturers. A few key players operating in the market are:

Titagarh Wagons Ltd.

Zuba Corporation

Siemens AG

Burn Standard Ltd.

Braithwaite Co. Ltd.

Dawnsys Pvt Ltd.

Hyundai Rotem Company

Secheron SA

Kawasaki Heavy industries Ltd.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) Market, Request for a Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=75489

Global Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) Market: Research Scope

Global Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) Market, by Component

Propulsion system

Auxiliary Power Supply system

Traction motor

Variable voltage variable frequency inverter(VVVF)

Static inverter

Global Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) Market, by Power Supply System

Silicon Insulated gate bipolar transistors

Silicon carbide Metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistor

Global Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) Market, by System

Alternating Current System

Direct Current System

Alternating/ Direct Current multisystem

Global Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Read Our Latest Press Release: