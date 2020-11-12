Covid-19 Impact on Animal Feed Probiotics Market Share – Future Trends, Dynamic Growth And Forecasts To 2027

The global animal feed probiotics market is likely to witness stellar growth throughout the period of assessment, from 2019 to 2027. Increased awareness amongst consumers about the scientific animal nutrition is likely to offer copious growth opportunities for the global animal feed probiotics market in years to come. Furthermore, augmented production of industrialized livestock together with rising demand for protein sources that are animal-based is likely to boost the market.

Probiotics refer to those good microorganisms that are needed for the development of the immune system of animals. The feed additives that are given to the animals through food are known as probiotics in animal feed. These probiotics could be both non-bacterial and bacterial.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, Novus International, Inc., Adisseo France SAS, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and Calpis Co., Ltd. are some of the companies profiled in the global Animal Feed Probiotics Market.

Transparency Market Research has prepared an all-inclusive study on the global animal feed probiotics market, for the period of 2019 to 2027. The report prophesizes that the global animal feed probiotics market is likely to grow at a rate of 7% CAGR, reaching US$ 4.3 Bn through 2027.

Standardization of Animal Products to Drive Market in Europe

Considering geographical segmentation, Europe is estimated to be one of the leading regional markets for the global animal feed probiotics market in years to come. Earlier, most of the countries in Europe used a large number of antibiotics for improving the overall health of their livestock. With the increased standardization of meat products in many of the importing countries, stocks with high antibiotics-content are being rejected. As such, cultivators are asked to utilized naturally occurring materials as feed supplements. It is at this juncture, probiotics entered the market to play an important role in the Europe animal feed probiotics market.

Asia-Pacific is one of the leading regional markets in the global animal feed probiotics market. The region accounts for a substantial share of the market thanks to the presence of a large number of meat-eating people in the region. Furthermore, rising awareness about the advantages of probiotics is likely to bolster its growth in the market.

Changing Consumer Dietary Preference is Likely to Bolster its Demand in the Market

The global animal feed probiotics market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth due to many changes observed in the dietary habit of people. The consumption pattern of the people has changed over the years, which has resulted in an increased intake of dairy and meat products. Augmented demand for various animal products such as eggs, dairy products, and meat has resulted in the increased use of probiotics in the feed of animals. Furthermore, rapid growth in the population is also expected to create more demand for animal-based food products. This factor is likely to boost the global animal feed probiotics market in years to come.

The probiotics are usually blended with animal food to improve the immune system of animals by killing harmful pathogens of the body. As such, it makes the product safe for human consumption. The livestock sector is under immense pressure to meet up with the increased demand for animal products of high value. As such, the need for probiotics in the animals is rising, which is likely to work in favor of the global animal feed probiotics market.

