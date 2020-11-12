Latest Research On E-Liquid Market Opportunities – Global Industry Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Forecasts to 2027

According to a new study on the e-liquid market by TMR, the sales of e-liquid are estimated to reach ~5 Mn liters in 2019, and record a Y-o-Y growth of ~16% in 2019. Growth of the e-liquid market remains driven by a slew of aspects, which range from increasing consumer awareness about e-cigarettes, and more convenience as compared to conventional cigarettes. Various flavours available in e-liquids also boost the demand from the younger generation.

Request A Sample of E-Liquid Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19307

E-liquid products are available in the market in various flavours and base types. Flavours such as mint & menthol, fruits & candy, chocolate, original tobacco, etc., are mostly consumed. E-liquid products are sold in the form of vape pods, vape pens, and vape mods. The increasing practice of smoking e-cigarettes or vaping is leading to the growth of the e-liquid market, anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~16% during the period of 2019-2027.

E-liquid, otherwise known as e-juice or vape-juice, is basically a liquid nicotine that is added inside e-cigarettes and smoked, called the action of vaping. The use of e-cigarettes is comparatively environmentally-friendly, since they are smoke-free. Additionally, they help relieve smokers from the ill-effects of tar. Smoking e-liquid helps in avoiding bad smell and protects the teeth, unlike traditional cigarettes that cause various health issues. The liquid that contains nicotine is also fussed with various flavors to enhance the mouth feel and refreshment aspect of smokers. E-liquids are made by extracting nicotine from nicotine plant leaves and mixing them with a base substance, usually propylene glycol, and the desired flavors if needed.

Explore Transparency Market Research’S Award-Winning Coverage of the Global Industry @ http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-feed-amino-acids-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-14-1-bn-by-2027-developing-concerns-about-animal-health-stimulates-the-growth-of-global-market-noted-tmr-301026065.html

E-Liquid Market: Handling Ease and Simplicity of Vaping Devices

Consumers of electronic cigarettes are increasingly shifting towards vaping pods and e-liquid over conventional atomizers or tank systems, attributing to the chargeable, portable, and easy-to-use nature of vaping devices. Vaping devices are available in the form of kits, with replacement parts and pods that can be refilled with e-liquid. These aspects of vape pods are augmenting the consumption of vaping or e-cigarettes, demanding more supply of e-liquid. According to current consumer perception and demand, convenience is likely to impact consumer buying patterns significantly. The positive outlook in the e-cigarette market is creating a catalyzing effect on the growth of the e-liquid market, altogether.

E-Liquid Market: Premiumization and Attractive Brand Marketing Speeding up Product Awareness

E-liquid pods are designed as compact simple vapes with intuitive designs to offer a more natural vaping experience. The market for e-liquid, at present, is strong in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Germany, with limited and restricted market penetration in other countries. Manufacturers of e-liquid and e-cigarettes are following interesting and attractive marketing strategies to increase their consumer base and the sales of their products. Online traders of e-liquid products are offering discount options to consumers to increase the sales of their products and also boost brand awareness. These e-liquid products are marketed as premium products, and considering the increased consumer inclination towards premium products, the e-liquid market is anticipated to grow in the coming years.

Request for Covid-19 Impct Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=19307

Global E-Liquid Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global E-Liquid market are VMR Products LLC, Inc., Mig Vapor LLC, Nicopure Labs LLC, VistaVapors, Inc., Mt baker Vapor, ZampleBox, LLC., Fuggin Vapor Co., Silver Laboratories (Basix eLiqiuids), Humble Juice Co., USA Vape Labe, Savage Enterprises, LLC., Mr. Macaron Vapes Corporation, Smax Holdings LLC (Smax E-Liquids), BSMW Ltd., Black Note, VapeWild, VaporFi, Molecule Labs, Inc., Vapour Labs, Dynamic Creations, and others.