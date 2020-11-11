Fogger Disinfectant Machine Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026

Fogger disinfectant machine is a versatile piece of equipment that uses a fine spray to apply a chemical solution for pest or odor control. It can be used for sanitizing, disinfecting, or restricting the growth of mould, viruses, and bacteria. Foggers can be used in agriculture, food processing, hospitals, dairy, and poultry farming industries where sanitizing is an integral part of the process.

Key factors driving the growth of the global fogger disinfectant machine market include increase in number of virus such as Ebola, Zika, etc., rise in usage of fogger disinfectant in agricultural fields, and increase in awareness about basic hygiene and cleanliness among people. Rapid growth in the agriculture and food & beverage industries is likely to drive the demand for fogger disinfectant machines in the near future. Boom in e-commerce has created good opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the market.

The global fogger disinfectant machine market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into manual fogger disinfectant machine and automatic fogger disinfectant machine. Automatic fogger disinfectant machine is projected to dominate the market in the near future as it is an easy to use, energy-efficient equipment, and is advanced than the manual fogger. Based on distribution channel, the global fogger disinfectant machine market can be bifurcated into online and offline channels.

Online distribution channel includes authorized websites of fogger disinfectant brands and e-commerce portals, whereas offline distribution channel comprises brand outlets, specialized stores, and third party distributors. In terms of application, the global fogger disinfectant machine market can be classified into agriculture sector, hospitals, government offices, schools, and public places.

Based on region, the global fogger disinfectant machine market can be divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The fogger disinfectant machine market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to increase in awareness about basic hygiene and cleanliness in countries such as China, India, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, etc.

Prominent players operating in the global fogger disinfectant market include Createch USA Inc., Walex Products Company, Qingdao Saintfine Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., Taizhou Kaifeng Plastic and Steel Co., Ltd., Suzhou Guerjie Trade Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Oriole Electronic (Group) Joint-Stock Co., Ltd., and Taizhou Kobold Sprayer Co., Ltd.